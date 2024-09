Henry Lee McCoy Jr. of Jackson for Top Shelf Barbershop LLC , 1131 N. KIngshighway, No. 2A, with a Sept. 5 opening date.

Danielle Brooke Newman of Sikeston, Missouri, for 1998 Boutique LLC at 1928 Golden Eagle Court, Suite 5.

Kiersten Vincent of Jackson for Pluck Boutique , 605 Broadway, Suite 102.

Catherine Peairs of Cape Girardeau for Nana Snacks , a mobile food establishment.

