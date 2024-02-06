Cape automation and control firm buys Nash Road property

Automation and Control Specialists LLC, a Cape Girardeau company providing automation and control support for industrial customers, will be transitioning its operations to Nash Road over the next six to nine months.
Company president Scott Cauble said the new location at 3180 Nash Road, which the company acquired last week from Rhodes Real Estate Partners, will provide the company additional space for expansion. The company, founded in 2007, is currently located at 1539 County Road 642, north of Cape Girardeau.
Cauble said he has plans to construct a new facility next to the building now occupying the Nash Road property.
The company presently has nine employees, including engineers and technicians. The larger facility will eventually accommodate additional staff, Cauble said.
Tom Kelsey and Lorimont Commercial Real Estate handled the real-estate transaction.
