Cape Area Habitat for Humanity marks anniversary

Cape Area Habitat for Humanity marked its 35th anniversary with a Wednesday luncheon for donors, friends of the venerable not-for-profit and staff at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau.
Interim executive director John Gary said the organization is building its 62nd home — in Marble Hill, Missouri, with plans for completion in July.
Gary, whose current stint as leader of Cape Area Habitat for Humanity began more than four years ago, said Sikeston's Habitat organization will soon come under the leadership of Cape Habitat.
Cape Area Habitat for Humanity has five full-time and six part-time staff, and Gary said the next local build will "probably be in Cape Girardeau."
