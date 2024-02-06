Cape Area Habitat for Humanity marks anniversary

Gary, whose current stint as leader of Cape Area Habitat for Humanity began more than four years ago, said Sikeston's Habitat organization will soon come under the leadership of Cape Habitat.

Cape Area Habitat for Humanity has five full-time and six part-time staff, and Gary said the next local build will "probably be in Cape Girardeau."

