Cape and Crown Co. brings magic to birthday parties

Creating fairy tale moments is the name of the game for Anna Ricci, owner of Cape and Crown Co. Entertainment.

Twenty-three actors, trained in acting at Southeast Missouri State University, portray princess and superhero characters for birthday parties and other events as part of Ricci's party entertainment business based in Cape Girardeau.

She created Cape and Crown Co. in winter 2018, recruiting students from the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre & Dance to perform at children's birthday parties. Princesses and superheroes may sing, dance, read stories with the children and train partygoers in becoming a princess or hero.

A Southeast alumna herself, Ricci graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Theater with a minor in entrepreneurship. Ricci said she first got her start in "princess-ing" at the annual SoutheastHEALTH Princess Tea fundraiser -- she said she always portrayed a character similar to Jasmine from the Disney film "Aladdin" at the events. After moving to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue a job at a professional party entertainment company, Ricci said she realized it was something Cape Girardeau lacked.