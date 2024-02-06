Canedy Sign purchased

Canedy Sign, 4857 Nash Road in Scott City, has been purchased by Washington, Missouri-based Ziglin Signs.
Ziglin Signs was acquired by the Hoffmann Family of Companies in September 2022,
According to a news release, HF Companies has invested more than $150 million in the Augusta, Missouri, and Washington, Missouri, region through acquisition of businesses, property and vineyards.
