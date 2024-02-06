All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessOctober 4, 2021

Cancer society contributes to Saint Francis Foundation

The Saint Francis Foundation recently received a $7,000 grant from the American Cancer Society to help provide transportation services for cancer patients in need of transportation assistance. The grant will be used to underwrite gas cards and transportation service rides for eligible patients who face transportation barriers to attend cancer-related appointments during the last quarter of 2021...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Saint Francis Foundation recently received a $7,000 grant from the American Cancer Society to help provide transportation services for cancer patients in need of transportation assistance. The grant will be used to underwrite gas cards and transportation service rides for eligible patients who face transportation barriers to attend cancer-related appointments during the last quarter of 2021.

"One of the greatest barriers to accessing cancer treatment in our region is transportation," said Lisa Newcomer, the cancer services director with Saint Francis Healthcare System. "We are pleased to collaborate with the American Cancer Society to remove transportation barriers so our patients can focus on their health, healing and, ultimately, remission."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

More information is available at www.sfmc.net/cancer.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 9
Stock market today: Nvidia drags Wall Street from its record...
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy