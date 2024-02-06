Cancer society contributes to Saint Francis Foundation

The Saint Francis Foundation recently received a $7,000 grant from the American Cancer Society to help provide transportation services for cancer patients in need of transportation assistance. The grant will be used to underwrite gas cards and transportation service rides for eligible patients who face transportation barriers to attend cancer-related appointments during the last quarter of 2021.

"One of the greatest barriers to accessing cancer treatment in our region is transportation," said Lisa Newcomer, the cancer services director with Saint Francis Healthcare System. "We are pleased to collaborate with the American Cancer Society to remove transportation barriers so our patients can focus on their health, healing and, ultimately, remission."