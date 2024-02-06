Cancer mortality in Missouri

Missouri ranks eighth worst in the nation in terms of cancer mortality rate, according to the most recent available data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Missouri's rate of 164.2 per 100,000 total population was recorded in 2021, with the Show Me State reporting 13,153 cancer deaths.
West Virginia led the nation in cancer mortality rate at 184.7, followed by Mississippi, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Indiana, Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri.
