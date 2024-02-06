All sections
BusinessDecember 13, 2021

Camping World to open in Scott County near Cape Airport

Site preparation is underway for Camping World's 33,000-square-foot facility on a 12-acre site in Scott County at 49 Airport Road, off Nash Road, near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. An Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based concrete company plans to lay in the floor of the building beginning Tuesday, weather permitting...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Site preparation underway Thursday on a 12-acre parcel for Camping World's planned new facility off Nash Road in Scott County, expected to open in the summer.
Site preparation underway Thursday on a 12-acre parcel for Camping World's planned new facility off Nash Road in Scott County, expected to open in the summer.Jeff Long

Site preparation is underway for Camping World's 33,000-square-foot facility on a 12-acre site in Scott County at 49 Airport Road, off Nash Road, near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

An Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based concrete company plans to lay in the floor of the building beginning Tuesday, weather permitting.

The firm said it plans to open the local outlet in the summer.

Blake Lingle, president of the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce, told the Southeast Missourian he was pleased to hear of the development.

"We are very excited for all businesses that enter our area here and we'll look for ways to support them and help where we can," Lingle said.

Camping World is inviting job seekers to visit its website as the Lincolnshire, Illinois-headquartered company looks for workers, but in a Thursday news release did not specify how many employees it plans to hire.

The retailer, specializing in the sale of recreational vehicles (RVs), says it's the world's largest supplier of RV parts and supplies.

Camping World, which opened as a small store in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 1966, began to be publicly traded in 2016. In 2017, the company acquired Gander Mountain, which is now a fully-owned subsidiary.

The retailer has owned the naming rights to Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, for five years.

Camping World's sponsorships include auto racing and Major League Baseball.

