Camping World to open in Scott County near Cape Airport

Site preparation is underway for Camping World's 33,000-square-foot facility on a 12-acre site in Scott County at 49 Airport Road, off Nash Road, near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

An Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based concrete company plans to lay in the floor of the building beginning Tuesday, weather permitting.

The firm said it plans to open the local outlet in the summer.

Blake Lingle, president of the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce, told the Southeast Missourian he was pleased to hear of the development.

"We are very excited for all businesses that enter our area here and we'll look for ways to support them and help where we can," Lingle said.