Camping World in Scott County update

Camping World has built a 33,000-square-foot facility on a 12-acre parcel off Nash Road near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

According to the company's website, the local store — a supplier of recreational vehicle parts and supplies — was to have opened in July, but a spot check last week showed interior work is still being done on the building.

"We do not currently have information on an opening date," Camping World replied to a Tuesday, Nov. 22, inquiry by the Southeast Missourian.

Camping World Holdings (CWH), based in Lincolnshire, Illinois, on May 31 said that it planned to have completed a total of 11 new dealership locations, including in northern Scott County, by the end of this year.

CWH already has Missouri stores in Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis, and in addition to suburban Cape Girardeau, promises new locations in Branson, Missouri, three outlets in Wisconsin, two in California and one each in Kansas, Michigan, Montana and Ohio.