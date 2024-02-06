Campbell coins Flinkin' brand to capture lifestyle

You won't find it in the dictionary, but if Cape Girardeau entrepreneur Glenn Campbell has any say about it, "flinkin'" will soon be part of your vocabulary.

Campbell, who co-founded a hugely successful headwear company called LIDS in the 1990s, began thinking of the flinkin' concept a few years ago while floating and enjoying beverages with friends on Kentucky Lake.

The experience reminded him of his college days at Southeast Missouri State University when he and friends would "grab a few beverages" and enjoy an afternoon of relaxing on "anything that would float" along the Current River or one of a number of nearby watering holes.

He didn't know it back then, but he and his college buddies were flinkin' (a blend of "floating" and "drinking," only without the "g" at the end of each word).

Fast forward several decades. Campbell would eventually leave the LIDS empire and would start spending more of his leisure time with friends and family members relaxing at Kentucky Lake. One day, while enjoying a lazy day on the water with a cold beverage, he realized flinkin' wasn't just a word he and his friends made up; it was more of an attitude, a lifestyle, and a state of mind.

"We were sitting there at the lake, started talking about flinkin' and I thought, 'You know what? I'm not looking for another job, but I built a brand once before,' and if I had a dollar for everybody who told me how stupid baseball caps were and I could never make a living selling them, I'd have a lot more money," he laughed.

And that, more or less, is how Flinkin' was born.

Campbell wasn't exactly sure where Flinkin' was heading, but he wanted to be ready for anything, so he trademarked the word and bought several URL addresses built around flinkin'.

"I've got flinkinlife.com, flinkin.com and others, plus Facebook and Instagram pages," he said.

Campbell often used his friends as "focus groups" to test his flinkin' ideas. Would the brand work on T-shirts? Sure! Hats? Of course! Drinking glasses? Why not?