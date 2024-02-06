Camille Peters named to SEMO Food Bank role

Camille Peters has been named chief impact officer for Southeast Missouri Food Bank, with facilities in Jackson and Sikeston, Missouri.
Peters has been on the food bank staff for more than five years.
SEMO Food Bank reports it serves more than 80,000 people per month in its 16-county service area — some of which have the highest rates of food insecurity in the state.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.