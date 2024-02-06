All sections
October 30, 2023

Camille Peters named to SEMO Food Bank role

Camille Peters has been named chief impact officer for Southeast Missouri Food Bank, with facilities in Jackson and Sikeston, Missouri. Peters has been on the food bank staff for more than five years. SEMO Food Bank reports it serves more than 80,000 people per month in its 16-county service area — some of which have the highest rates of food insecurity in the state...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Camille Peters
Camille Peters

Camille Peters has been named chief impact officer for Southeast Missouri Food Bank, with facilities in Jackson and Sikeston, Missouri.

Peters has been on the food bank staff for more than five years.

SEMO Food Bank reports it serves more than 80,000 people per month in its 16-county service area — some of which have the highest rates of food insecurity in the state.

Business

