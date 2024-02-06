California tightens rules on popular pesticide for farmers

SAN FRANCISCO -- California is tightening the strictest rules in the nation on a pesticide that is popular with farmers over new health concerns, officials said Friday.

Farmers use chlorpyrifos to kill pests that attack a wide variety of crops such as grapes, almonds and cotton grown in California, the nation's agricultural leader, as well as across the country.

State officials are taking steps to put it on a list of chemicals known to be harmful to humans.

The state also wants to increase the distance from schools and homes in which farmers can apply.

The moves run contrary to a decision by Scott Pruitt, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to end his agency's effort to ban the pesticide sold by Dow Chemical after federal scientists concluded it can interfere with the brain development of fetuses and infants.

Pruitt told Congress in June his decision was based on "meaningful data and meaningful science."

Pruitt's staff so far has declined to provide details of what information Pruitt reviewed before making his decision.

California officials said researchers are learning more about how the pesticide harms the developing brains of unborn babies and young children.

Farmers apply it to 60 crops, and it is used most heavily in San Joaquin Valley farming communities.

"New information in the scientific community leads us to believe the level of risk it poses is greater than previously known," California EPA Secretary Matthew Rodriquez said. "The actions we are taking today reflect our commitment to the health and safety of all Californians and the environment."