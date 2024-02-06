California man to launch new Mexican eatery in Cape Girardeau

Abelardo's Mexican Fresh restaurant will open no later than Nov. 10 at 1740 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, according to owner and proprietor Jesus Flores.

The previous eatery in that space, Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina, closed in July, with the Grippo family citing a long struggle in finding and retaining workers.

Abelardo's is part of a Omaha, Nebraska-based chain of 21 restaurants promising food — according to the company website — "prepared fresh, served fast and full of flavor."

A check of the website, www.abelardosmexicanfood.com, revealed the Abelardo's chain offers drive-through service.