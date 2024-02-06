California man to launch new Mexican eatery in Cape Girardeau

Abelardo's Mexican Fresh restaurant will open no later than Nov. 10 at 1740 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, according to owner and proprietor Jesus Flores.
The previous eatery in that space, Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina, closed in July, with the Grippo family citing a long struggle in finding and retaining workers.
Abelardo's is part of a Omaha, Nebraska-based chain of 21 restaurants promising food — according to the company website — "prepared fresh, served fast and full of flavor."
A check of the website, www.abelardosmexicanfood.com, revealed the Abelardo's chain offers drive-through service.
Cape Girardeau, after Kansas City and St. Joseph, will be Abelardo's third Mexican fast-food outlet in Missouri — with 11 more located in Nebraska, six in Iowa and one in South Dakota.
Flores, a native of Orange County, California, said the restaurant will feature breakfast burritos and noted the adobada burrito is a diner favorite in Abelardo's other locations.
Asked about the workforce situation, given the difficulty experienced by Mario's, Flores said "we see a good start here (and) we expect lots of traffic given our location near Southeast Hospital and to the university."
Flores said the Cape Girardeau Abelardo's will be open from 6 a.m. until midnight seven days a week.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.