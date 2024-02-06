All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessNovember 1, 2021
California man to launch new Mexican eatery in Cape Girardeau
Abelardo's Mexican Fresh restaurant will open no later than Nov. 10 at 1740 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, according to owner and proprietor Jesus Flores. The previous eatery in that space, Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina, closed in July, with the Grippo family citing a long struggle in finding and retaining workers...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Abelardo's Mexican Fresh restaurant will open in early November in Cape Girardeau, according to owner and proprietor Jesus Flores.
Abelardo's Mexican Fresh restaurant will open in early November in Cape Girardeau, according to owner and proprietor Jesus Flores.Jeff Long

Abelardo's Mexican Fresh restaurant will open no later than Nov. 10 at 1740 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, according to owner and proprietor Jesus Flores.

The previous eatery in that space, Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina, closed in July, with the Grippo family citing a long struggle in finding and retaining workers.

Abelardo's is part of a Omaha, Nebraska-based chain of 21 restaurants promising food — according to the company website — "prepared fresh, served fast and full of flavor."

A check of the website, www.abelardosmexicanfood.com, revealed the Abelardo's chain offers drive-through service.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Girardeau, after Kansas City and St. Joseph, will be Abelardo's third Mexican fast-food outlet in Missouri — with 11 more located in Nebraska, six in Iowa and one in South Dakota.

Flores, a native of Orange County, California, said the restaurant will feature breakfast burritos and noted the adobada burrito is a diner favorite in Abelardo's other locations.

Asked about the workforce situation, given the difficulty experienced by Mario's, Flores said "we see a good start here (and) we expect lots of traffic given our location near Southeast Hospital and to the university."

Flores said the Cape Girardeau Abelardo's will be open from 6 a.m. until midnight seven days a week.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 1
Wall Street retreats from records and oil prices jump after ...
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a sta...
BusinessSep. 30
Wall Street sets more records to close a winning September a...
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safegu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy