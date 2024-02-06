Cairo port authority reaches agreement with organized labor

The inland port project near the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers at Cairo, Illinois, took a significant step recently with the completion of a project labor agreement (PLA) between the Alexander-Cairo Port District and the Illinois AFL-CIO.

The agreement, finalized in late April, ensures more than 500 jobs created by construction of the port will be filled by local Illinois union workers.

Once fully operational, the 150-acre Alexander-Cairo Port will represent a public and private investment of between $125 million and $150 million and will be one of the largest investments in Southern Illinois in decades.

"The Cairo port district represents the best of Rebuild Illinois, investing in not only infrastructure, but also jobs and economic prosperity for a region left out for far too long," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. In August, Pritzker announced the state would provide $40 million toward port construction.