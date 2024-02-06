Cae Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville chambers news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has the following events scheduled this week.
n
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Rusted Route Farms, 5739 Route W.
n
Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Mayfest Carnival from Wednesday, May 10, through Saturday, May 13.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.