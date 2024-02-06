All sections
May 8, 2023

Cae Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville chambers news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has the following events scheduled this week. n 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10: Ribbon-cutting, OnBoard LLC, 879 N. Kingshighway, for its fifth anniversary. Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is also sponsoring...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has the following events scheduled this week.

  • 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10: Ribbon-cutting, OnBoard LLC, 879 N. Kingshighway, for its fifth anniversary. Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is also sponsoring.
  • 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10: Ribbon-cutting, Gibson Center for Behavioral Change, 1112 Linden St., for addition of a mobile unit.
  • 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11: Women's Network Internet Safety Workshop, at Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center, 1080 S. Silver Springs Road.

n

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Rusted Route Farms, 5739 Route W.

n

Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Mayfest Carnival from Wednesday, May 10, through Saturday, May 13.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business

