Cae Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville chambers news

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Rusted Route Farms, 5739 Route W.

Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Mayfest Carnival from Wednesday, May 10, through Saturday, May 13.

