BusinessJune 21, 2021

Byrd earn certifications, Stahly graduates

Bethany Byrd of Jessica Slater, Bethany Byrd and Associates, a Dream Vacations specialist and franchise owner in Jackson, has completed a comprehensive certification program to become a "WeddingMoon"specialist and booking expert on destination weddings, "re-tie the knot" ceremonies, honeymoons and anniversary trips with Sandals Resorts...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Bethany Byrd
Bethany Byrd

Bethany Byrd of Jessica Slater, Bethany Byrd and Associates, a Dream Vacations specialist and franchise owner in Jackson, has completed a comprehensive certification program to become a "WeddingMoon"specialist and booking expert on destination weddings, "re-tie the knot" ceremonies, honeymoons and anniversary trips with Sandals Resorts.

As part of the certification process, Byrd learned about distinct wedding packages available at the 24 Sandals and Beaches properties as well as special amenities and packages available to guests at those resorts.

Byrd, a full-service vacation specialist, is also certified with Disney, as well as Royal Caribbean, Princess and Norwegian cruise lines and others.

Dream Vacations is part of World Travel Holdings, one of the nation's top retail travel networks offering land and cruise vacation packages. More information is available by calling (573) 429-2998 or online at www.travelwiththebyrd.com.

n

Dr. Samuel Stahly
Dr. Samuel Stahly

Dr. Samuel Lory Stahly, son of Dr. Randall and Trish Stahly, recently graduated with honors from Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

As a freshman, he was awarded "Student of the Year" honors and was appointed to teach anatomy to incoming students.

He was involved in T-cell lymphoma research throughout his medical school training.

He has accepted a dermatologic residency appointment in Orlando, Florida.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

