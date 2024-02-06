All sections
BusinessOctober 17, 2022

By the numbers — Mental health care need 'huge' in Southeast Missouri

According to Michelle Ramsey, CCC Foundation executive director, the not-for-profit center saw 5,429 clients in the first eight months of 2022 compared to 6,174 in all of 2021...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Michelle Ramsey, executive director of Cape Girardeau's Community Counseling Center Foundation, spoke Sept. 16 to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly business breakfast at Jackson Civic Center. Ramsey told those gathered that CCC has witnessed a significant increase in the number of mental health clientele compared to a year ago.
Michelle Ramsey, executive director of Cape Girardeau's Community Counseling Center Foundation, spoke Sept. 16 to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly business breakfast at Jackson Civic Center. Ramsey told those gathered that CCC has witnessed a significant increase in the number of mental health clientele compared to a year ago.

Cape Girardeau-based Community Counseling Center has 31 physical sites serving a growing number of clients in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry, Madison and Ste. Genevieve counties.

According to Michelle Ramsey, CCC Foundation executive director, the not-for-profit center saw 5,429 clients in the first eight months of 2022 compared to 6,174 in all of 2021.

"The need for mental health care is huge," said Ramsey, who has led the foundation since October 2020.

This year's Mary Mingle 5K run/walk fundraiser will be held Dec. 10 to benefit CCC in downtown Cape Girardeau.

CCC was founded in 1974 and has a total of 450 employees.

