By the numbers — Mental health care need 'huge' in Southeast Missouri

Cape Girardeau-based Community Counseling Center has 31 physical sites serving a growing number of clients in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry, Madison and Ste. Genevieve counties.

According to Michelle Ramsey, CCC Foundation executive director, the not-for-profit center saw 5,429 clients in the first eight months of 2022 compared to 6,174 in all of 2021.

"The need for mental health care is huge," said Ramsey, who has led the foundation since October 2020.