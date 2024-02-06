All sections
BusinessSeptember 22, 2024
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Join the Women’s Leadership Conference in Perryville on Sept. 27 for a day of inspiration, networking, and professional development with top businesswomen.
Christopher Borro

Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Women’s Leadership Conference from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Robinson Construction Event Center, 2411 Walters Lane in Perryville.

The conference is designed to be a daylong professional development event featuring presentations from national, regional and local speakers, all successful businesswomen, leaders and motivators. It will include breakfast and lunch. Registration is $99.

