BusinessSeptember 22, 2024

Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville

Join the Women’s Leadership Conference in Perryville on Sept. 27 for a day of inspiration, networking, and professional development with top businesswomen.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Women’s Leadership Conference from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Robinson Construction Event Center, 2411 Walters Lane in Perryville.

The conference is designed to be a daylong professional development event featuring presentations from national, regional and local speakers, all successful businesswomen, leaders and motivators. It will include breakfast and lunch. Registration is $99.

Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce
Women's Leadership Conference
