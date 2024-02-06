Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville

Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Women’s Leadership Conference from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Robinson Construction Event Center, 2411 Walters Lane in Perryville.
The conference is designed to be a daylong professional development event featuring presentations from national, regional and local speakers, all successful businesswomen, leaders and motivators. It will include breakfast and lunch. Registration is $99.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.