Businesses forced to deal with drug abuse

NEW YORK -- After a troubled youth, Phillip Cohen made it a practice to hire people at his woodworking business who also have struggled with addiction and mental-health issues.

But when an employee died from a drug overdose, he adopted a zero-tolerance policy.

"I think I have saved lives," said the owner of Cohen Architectural Woodworking in St. James, Missouri -- an area hit hard by the nation's growing opioid epidemic. Opioids range from prescription pain medicine such as oxycodone to illegal drugs like heroin.

Cohen still hires former drug addicts, felons and people who have been traumatized in life. One person, now a top employee, was hired right after he finished drug rehabilitation. Another used to sell illegal drugs. Still, Cohen said, if a worker fails a periodic random drug or alcohol test, "we'll fire them on the spot."

The epidemic of drug use -- a report from the surgeon general last year said 20 million Americans have a substance-use disorder -- is forcing many small-business owners to think about what they would do if they suspected an employee was abusing drugs or alcohol.

Kristen Nielsen Donnelly, director of personnel at Abbey Color Incorporated, poses for a photograph Aug. 25 in Philadelphia. Donnelly's company, which seeks to help people who are struggling economically and personally, is in a neighborhood where drug use has taken a toll. Matt Rourke ~ Associated Press

Between 1999 and 2015, the number of overdose deaths from opioids and heroin quadrupled, the National Institute on Drug Abuse said. The government also reported more than 15 million adults with what's called alcohol-use disorder in 2015.

Over 70 percent of employers with 50 or more workers have been affected by prescription drugs, according to a survey released this year by the National Safety Council.

But more than 80 percent don't have a comprehensive drug-free workplace policy.

Although Cohen understood the dangers of drugs and knew some staffers had a history of substance abuse, he wasn't prepared when a worker overdosed in 2010, three days after the staffer attended a leadership conference.

"I didn't care what people did at first," said Cohen, whose workers use saws and other potentially dangerous machinery to create reception desks, cabinets and furniture for businesses, schools and health-care facilities.

But the devastating death of an employee prompted him to hire an attorney to write a tough drug policy workers must read and sign.

"You have to draw the line somewhere," said Cohen, who also brings in counselors and people who run support groups to help staffers who are struggling with personal problems.

Many small-business owners don't think ahead and create a written policy on alcohol and substance abuse, employment-law attorney Shira Forman said.

That forces them to be reactive, trying to figure out what to do when presented with an employee who shows up drunk, high or hung over, whose work is suffering or who causes an accident.

"It's often not something that an employer knows how to deal with until they're confronted with a scenario," said Forman, who works at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton in New York.