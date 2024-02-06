Businesses encouraged to decorate for Great Race

The Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau is encouraging businesses along parts of Kingshighway, Broadway and Main Street to set up window or yard displays during the Great Race 2021 coming to Cape in June.

The displays will celebrate arrival of more than 100 Great Race participants June 22 and will compete for bragging rights to be judged among the best displays.

Displays will be judged on originality and creativity, with decor pertaining to the theme of classic cars and racing. Businesses that sign up in the competition will receive a sign to indicate they are participating in the competition and should work the signs into their window or yard displays. Winning businesses will receive "spirit awards" to be displayed on their property.