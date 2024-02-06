All sections
BusinessApril 19, 2021
Businesses encouraged to decorate for Great Race
The Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau is encouraging businesses along parts of Kingshighway, Broadway and Main Street to set up window or yard displays during the Great Race 2021 coming to Cape in June. The displays will celebrate arrival of more than 100 Great Race participants June 22 and will compete for bragging rights to be judged among the best displays...

The Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau is encouraging businesses along parts of Kingshighway, Broadway and Main Street to set up window or yard displays during the Great Race 2021 coming to Cape in June.

The displays will celebrate arrival of more than 100 Great Race participants June 22 and will compete for bragging rights to be judged among the best displays.

Displays will be judged on originality and creativity, with decor pertaining to the theme of classic cars and racing. Businesses that sign up in the competition will receive a sign to indicate they are participating in the competition and should work the signs into their window or yard displays. Winning businesses will receive "spirit awards" to be displayed on their property.

Businesses interested in decorating a window or yard display must complete a registration form available online at www.visitcape.com/great-race no later than June 1.

The Great Race is a road rally for "vintage" cars testing the time, speed and endurance of antique vehicles built before 1969. This year's event will begin June 18 in San Antonio and will end June 27 in Greenville, South Carolina.

