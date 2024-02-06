Businesses, cities cashing in on total solar eclipse crowds

BARTLETT, Tenn. -- Millions of eyes will be fixed on the sky when a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. in August, and it's likely many of them will be safely behind the special glasses churned out by a Tennessee company.

American Paper Optics ramped up production for this year's eclipse and expects to make 50 million paper and plastic eclipse glasses. John Jerit, the company's CEO and president, said they began preparing about two years ago.

During his almost 27 years making safety glasses, he has seen only one total solar eclipse, in France in 1999, but will be going to Nashville, Tennessee, for this one.

"It's a life experience," Jerit said during an interview at his company's office in the Memphis, Tennessee, suburb of Bartlett. "When that two minutes is over, or however long you've got, the question that you really want to hear is, 'When is the next one?'"

His company is one of many businesses -- hotels, campgrounds and stores -- taking advantage of the total solar eclipse -- when the moon passes between Earth and the sun. The moon's shadow will fall in a diagonal ribbon across the U.S., from Oregon to South Carolina. The rest of the U.S. will experience a partial eclipse, along with Canada, Central America and a bit of South America.

A display holds solar eclipse glasses in the American Paper Optics factory June 21 in Bartlett, Tennessee. Adrian Sainz ~ Associated Press

Cities and towns along the path of totality -- where there will be about 2 1/2 minutes of darkness -- are gearing up for the crowds.

St. Joseph, Missouri, population 76,000, is in a prime location, and officials are bracing for tens of thousands of eclipse watchers to descend on the city, said Beth Conway, spokeswoman for the St. Joseph Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The city's restaurants, gas stations and stores are preparing for the onslaught -- the city's largest arts and music festival, with the nickname "Total Eclipse of the Arts," is scheduled on the weekend leading up to the eclipse Aug. 21.

"This is essentially our Super Bowl," Conway said. "If we see anywhere near the amount of people that they're telling us, it will probably be the biggest event in our history."