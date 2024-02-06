Business uses for census data

U.S. Census Bureau data show continued population growth for Cape Girardeau and Jackson as of July, with numerous other data points helpful to businesses thinking of locating in each city or expanding operations.

According to the Indiana University's Kelley School of Business, updated census data is useful.

"If your company buys or perhaps even does its own market research, chances are that the basis of that research is census data. Few surveys get even close to the quantity or quality of data produced from the census," according to the university business school website.

"For businesses whose sales depend on individual consumers, the census is essential. It tells us how many people live in a given area. It describes their living arrangements, ages, income, educational attainment, commuting patterns and occupations. It even describes the kinds of homes people have, in terms of age of home, number of rooms, value, whether it has complete kitchen and plumbing facilities, the availability of telephones and automobiles and the type of home-heating fuel used."