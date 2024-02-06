All sections
BusinessMay 30, 2023
Business uses for census data
U.S. Census Bureau data show continued population growth for Cape Girardeau and Jackson as of July, with numerous other data points helpful to businesses thinking of locating in each city or expanding operations. According to the Indiana University's Kelley School of Business, updated census data is useful...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
According to the Census Bureau's American Community Survey, on average, gainfully employed Missouri women earn 76 cents compared to a dollar earned by Show Me State men. Best ratio is found in Nevada, with women earning 85 cents to a male dollar. Worst ratio, 64 to 1, is found in Wyoming.
According to the Census Bureau's American Community Survey, on average, gainfully employed Missouri women earn 76 cents compared to a dollar earned by Show Me State men. Best ratio is found in Nevada, with women earning 85 cents to a male dollar. Worst ratio, 64 to 1, is found in Wyoming.

U.S. Census Bureau data show continued population growth for Cape Girardeau and Jackson as of July, with numerous other data points helpful to businesses thinking of locating in each city or expanding operations.

According to the Indiana University's Kelley School of Business, updated census data is useful.

"If your company buys or perhaps even does its own market research, chances are that the basis of that research is census data. Few surveys get even close to the quantity or quality of data produced from the census," according to the university business school website.

"For businesses whose sales depend on individual consumers, the census is essential. It tells us how many people live in a given area. It describes their living arrangements, ages, income, educational attainment, commuting patterns and occupations. It even describes the kinds of homes people have, in terms of age of home, number of rooms, value, whether it has complete kitchen and plumbing facilities, the availability of telephones and automobiles and the type of home-heating fuel used."

City data

The following excerpted statistics for Cape Girardeau County's two largest cities are derived from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey dated July 1.

  • City of Cape Girardeau. Population: 40,377, up 2.1% from 2020. Owner-occupied homes: 56%, with a median value of $157,200. Median gross rent: $779. Older-than-65s without health insurance: 11.1%. Average commute time to work: 16.8 minutes. Population per square mile: 1,360.
  • City of Jackson. Population: 15,702, up 1.4% from 2020. Owner-occupied homes: 73.3%, with a median value of $180,500. Median gross rent: $926. Older-than-65s without health insurance: 4.6%. Average commute time to work: 22.5 minutes. Population per square mile: 1,411.

Poverty

Twelve of Missouri's 114 counties are designed as in "persistent poverty" by the Census Bureau.

Among the dozen counties so designated are seven in Southeast Missouri: Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Washington and Wayne.

