Business quote

Not every kid is ready to go to or has the ability to go to a four-year college and they can step out and get a very good, well-paying job that offers benefits and promotes from within. Eighty percent of all my supervisors started off as entry-level employees. Jim Franklin, vice president of operations, Mondi in Jackson, speaking Friday, Oct. 6, at Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee about career opportunities in the manufacturing sector for young people.