BusinessAugust 7, 2023

Business quote

Health care is absolutely personal and it's local. Our goal as we form this new partnership and bring (SoutheastHEALTH) into Mercy is that the needs of this community are understood and that we make sure to build a sustainable path forward. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Steve Mackin
Steve Mackin

Health care is absolutely personal and it's local. Our goal as we form this new partnership and bring (SoutheastHEALTH) into Mercy is that the needs of this community are understood and that we make sure to build a sustainable path forward. — Steve Mackin, Mercy president and CEO, announcing finalization of SoutheastHEALTH joining St. Louis-based Mercy's hospital system Aug. 1 in a Cape Girardeau news conference.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
