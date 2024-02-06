Business quote

If you just want to be safe, don't get out of bed. Don't get in your car. Don't do anything. — Stockton Rush, OceanGate CEO, one of five people who died June 19 in the "catastrophic implosion" of the Titan submersible in the Atlantic Ocean. The private vessel was en route to document the remains of the RMS Titanic, which sank in the waters off Newfoundland, Canada, in 1912.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.