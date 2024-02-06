Business quote

If you just want to be safe, don't get out of bed. Don't get in your car. Don't do anything. — Stockton Rush, OceanGate CEO, one of five people who died June 19 in the "catastrophic implosion" of the Titan submersible in the Atlantic Ocean. The private vessel was en route to document the remains of the RMS Titanic, which sank in the waters off Newfoundland, Canada, in 1912.