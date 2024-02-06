Business quote

Starting a business is not for everyone. Starting a business — I'd say, number one, is having a high pain threshold. — Elon Musk, billionaire entrepreneur, who announced Thursday, May 11, he was stepping down as Twitter CEO. Musk has chosen Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal advertising chief, as the new CEO. Musk said Yaccarino will focus on business operations and he will concentrate on product design and new technology.