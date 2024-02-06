Business quote

We're looking at putting work requirements on able-bodied healthy adults without children for Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), which will save over $135 billion and could help address the (current) labor shortage. We're also looking at repealing $80 billion to the IRS because it's very, very nerve-wracking to think this increased Internal Revenue Service funding will result in more than 650,000 additional audits of people making less than $75,000 a year.
— Southeast Missouri U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, in remarks about the debt ceiling bill, "Limit, Save & Grow Act", made following a meeting with restaurateurs April 24 in Cape Girardeau on April 24.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.