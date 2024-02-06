Business quote

Don't ask about what we're going to do if we don't get a bonus. You can visit pity city but you can't live there. So people — leave pity city. Let's get it done.
— Andi Owen, CEO of U.S. furniture maker MillerKnoll in remarks to a town hall meeting of company employees in March. Owen's remarks produced a backlash on social media, leading to Owen's public apology. Owen, according to Fortune magazine, earned $3.9 million in incentive pay in 2022 on top of her $1.1 million salary.
