Business quote

TikTok itself is not available in mainland China; we're headquartered in Los Angeles and Singapore, and we have 7,000 employees in the U.S. today. Still, we have heard important concerns about the potential for unwanted foreign access to U.S. data and potential manipulation of the TikTok U.S. ecosystem. Our approach has never been to dismiss or trivialize any of these concerns. We have addressed them with real action.
— Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, in remarks March 23 to the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee.
