BusinessApril 3, 2023

Business quote

We all have bad days, but if you woke up this morning, you are still undefeated in life. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Greg Vaughn, center, shakes hands with outgoing Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce board chairman Jeff Glenn on Friday, March 31, at the Show Me Center during the chamber's annual banquet. Vaughn, owner of Media Leaf LLC, is 2022 Chamber Ambassador of the Year. At left is 2021's ambassador honoree, Nathan Gautier.
Greg Vaughn, center, shakes hands with outgoing Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce board chairman Jeff Glenn on Friday, March 31, at the Show Me Center during the chamber's annual banquet. Vaughn, owner of Media Leaf LLC, is 2022 Chamber Ambassador of the Year. At left is 2021's ambassador honoree, Nathan Gautier.

We all have bad days, but if you woke up this morning, you are still undefeated in life.

— Greg Vaughn, owner of Media Leaf LLC in Cape Girardeau, named Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year for 2022.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

