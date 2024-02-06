Business quote

We all have bad days, but if you woke up this morning, you are still undefeated in life.
— Greg Vaughn, owner of Media Leaf LLC in Cape Girardeau, named Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year for 2022.
