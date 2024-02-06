Business quote

One of the most important things for any leader is to never let anyone else define who you are. You define who you are. I never thought of myself as being a woman CEO of this company. I think of myself as a steward of a great institution.
— Ginni Rometty, retired CEO and executive chairwoman of IBM.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.