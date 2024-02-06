All sections
March 13, 2023

Business quote

One of the most important things for any leader is to never let anyone else define who you are. You define who you are. I never thought of myself as being a woman CEO of this company. I think of myself as a steward of a great institution. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

One of the most important things for any leader is to never let anyone else define who you are. You define who you are. I never thought of myself as being a woman CEO of this company. I think of myself as a steward of a great institution.

— Ginni Rometty, retired CEO and executive chairwoman of IBM.

Business

