Business owners weigh privacy concerns and ads

NEW YORK -- Some small businesses that use Facebook ads to promote themselves and attract new customers are wrestling with whether they need to change strategy after the company's data-misuse scandal.

The revelations Cambridge Analytica gathered personal information from 87 million Facebook users made some people and small businesses jittery. Small business owners don't want customers to draw any connection between their ads and Cambridge Analytica, or to be unnerved by how their data is used.

But even wary owners, especially those trying to reach a wide audience on a small advertising budget, say they need to go where their customers are -- and for many, that's Facebook.

"While I considered deleting Facebook, I understand the importance and reach Facebook has to keep an open channel of communication with our customers," said Mike Seper, owner of Eco Adventure Ziplines. The company, based in New Florence, Missouri, operates adventure rides for people to glide along cables suspended 50 or 250 feet above the ground.

Seper is concerned Facebook users, seeing his ads and then viewing other users' political posts or ads, might mistakenly assume they're connected. "We just don't want that association," said Seper, who had been doing most of his advertising on Facebook. He'll still post videos on his company's Facebook page, but will advertise instead on Google and use more traditional methods including postcards, brochures and print ads.

Small-business owners also need to keep in mind many people are newly aware of data issues or more cautious about their online behavior.