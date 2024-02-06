Zickfield is more than the name on the sign outside a business that's been in operation for 80 years as of next month. It's also the family, now in its third generation, behind the softly-lit displays and glass jewelry cases.

Wendi Zickfield Beussink said her grandparents started the company in 1939 as Zickfield & Sebaugh jewelry and gift store at 43 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.

The "Sebaugh" was William Zickfield's brother-in-law, who was later bought out, said Kent Zickfield, Beussink's father, who celebrated 50 years with the company in 2017.

The original shop was on the ground floor of the St. Charles Hotel building, said Kent Zickfield.

It's now at 29 N. Main St., and has been since 1968, according to the Southeast Missourian archives.

A framed photo of the late William Zickfield and his wife, Maxine, in the original space of Zickfield's Jewelry and Gifts is photographed Friday in the current space of Zickfield's Jewelry and Gifts in downtown Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

The late William Zickfield and his wife, Maxine, started the company during a tough economic time, Kent Zickfield noted.

"You think about 1939, we had the war years. It wasn't easy early on," he said.

Kent Zickfield said he and his family are "quite proud" the company has persevered through 80 years in retail.

He attributes a big part of that perseverance to a loyal clientele, now multigenerational.

Beussink said she likes that aspect of the business.

"It's like a waterfall effect," she said, as the children and now grandchildren of the company's original clients are coming in to buy an engagement ring from the same place where Mom or Dad or Grandpa or Grandma bought jewelry.

"And I hear stories about my grandparents from people who knew them," Beussink said.

"This community has been very good to us," Zickfield said. "And to be involved in the evolution of downtown, the changes -- we're on an upswing again."

Beussink said the company's focus has evolved over the last several years.

"In the old days, there were very few designs," Beussink said, adding, in the distant past, clients would essentially pick the desired-size stone and that was about it.

But now, there are thousands of designs to choose from, she said, and changing tastes are reflected in the store's selection.

Beussink said younger people's tastes are leaning more toward fashion jewelry for daytime wear.

Zickfield said it's interesting to note the shifting dynamics in trends. Rose gold is becoming popular again, he said, as it was in the 1940s.

Styles are dictated by New York and Los Angeles designers, Zickfield said, but "sometimes what's popular in the big city is not the thing here."

Zickfield's Jewelry and Gifts, as the name suggests, also carries gift items, including housewares and religious items.

Beussink said previously, the housewares lines mainly included figurines and crystal items.

But now, "I'm pulling in more boutique items," she said. "Brides-to-be get the engagement ring here. Why not bridesmaids' gifts as well?"

Earlier this year, the Zickfields remounted their shop's sign, refurbished as close to the original as could be done, on the building's front, Zickfield said.

It's part of the downtown landscape, he said, and he's glad it's back in place.

Beussink said her plan for the future is to co-own the business with her brother, William Zickfield, who also works at the shop, as does Kent's wife, William and Wendi's mother, Vicki Zickfield.

"They get the heritage part," Zickfield said of his children. "It's part of our lives."

An 80th anniversary celebration is planned for 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 30.

