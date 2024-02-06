Zickfield is more than the name on the sign outside a business that's been in operation for 80 years as of next month. It's also the family, now in its third generation, behind the softly-lit displays and glass jewelry cases.
Wendi Zickfield Beussink said her grandparents started the company in 1939 as Zickfield & Sebaugh jewelry and gift store at 43 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.
The "Sebaugh" was William Zickfield's brother-in-law, who was later bought out, said Kent Zickfield, Beussink's father, who celebrated 50 years with the company in 2017.
The original shop was on the ground floor of the St. Charles Hotel building, said Kent Zickfield.
It's now at 29 N. Main St., and has been since 1968, according to the Southeast Missourian archives.
The late William Zickfield and his wife, Maxine, started the company during a tough economic time, Kent Zickfield noted.
"You think about 1939, we had the war years. It wasn't easy early on," he said.
Kent Zickfield said he and his family are "quite proud" the company has persevered through 80 years in retail.
He attributes a big part of that perseverance to a loyal clientele, now multigenerational.
Beussink said she likes that aspect of the business.
"It's like a waterfall effect," she said, as the children and now grandchildren of the company's original clients are coming in to buy an engagement ring from the same place where Mom or Dad or Grandpa or Grandma bought jewelry.
"And I hear stories about my grandparents from people who knew them," Beussink said.
"This community has been very good to us," Zickfield said. "And to be involved in the evolution of downtown, the changes -- we're on an upswing again."
Beussink said the company's focus has evolved over the last several years.
"In the old days, there were very few designs," Beussink said, adding, in the distant past, clients would essentially pick the desired-size stone and that was about it.
But now, there are thousands of designs to choose from, she said, and changing tastes are reflected in the store's selection.
Beussink said younger people's tastes are leaning more toward fashion jewelry for daytime wear.
Zickfield said it's interesting to note the shifting dynamics in trends. Rose gold is becoming popular again, he said, as it was in the 1940s.
Styles are dictated by New York and Los Angeles designers, Zickfield said, but "sometimes what's popular in the big city is not the thing here."
Zickfield's Jewelry and Gifts, as the name suggests, also carries gift items, including housewares and religious items.
Beussink said previously, the housewares lines mainly included figurines and crystal items.
But now, "I'm pulling in more boutique items," she said. "Brides-to-be get the engagement ring here. Why not bridesmaids' gifts as well?"
Earlier this year, the Zickfields remounted their shop's sign, refurbished as close to the original as could be done, on the building's front, Zickfield said.
It's part of the downtown landscape, he said, and he's glad it's back in place.
Beussink said her plan for the future is to co-own the business with her brother, William Zickfield, who also works at the shop, as does Kent's wife, William and Wendi's mother, Vicki Zickfield.
"They get the heritage part," Zickfield said of his children. "It's part of our lives."
An 80th anniversary celebration is planned for 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 30.
Old Town Cape Inc. will hold an open meeting for anyone interested in vending at the 2019 Cape Riverfront Market.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, 235 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
The market seeks a variety of vendors that offer farm goods: fruits, vegetables, meats and cheeses; specialty items such as baked goods, prepared foods and artisan crafts; and more.
For more information about vendor rules and regulations, visit www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/cape-riverfront-market or caperiverfrontmarket@gmail.com.
Nestle Purina recently announced the expansion of its Bloomfield, Missouri, factory where Tidy Cats litter is made -- a $115 million investment.
The expansion will add a 110,000-square-foot processing and packaging facility, and will add approximately 30 positions by mid-2020, according to the announcement.
Over the past four years, Tidy Cats sales have grown 18 percent. With a total investment of $115 million by 2020, Purina's Bloomfield factory will significantly increase the production of Tidy Cats LightWeight cat litter and Tidy Cats scoop cat litter, the announcement stated.
Purina employs more than 3,500 people in Missouri, and has had a presence in Bloomfield since 1976. The 500,000-square-foot factory in Bloomfield has more than 340 employees.
Balance for Better Women's Forum will be held on International Women's Day, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 4 at the Wehking Alumni Center, 926 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Sponsored by the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau, this event will bring students from Southeast Missouri State University in to network with leading women in the community to discuss issues and ask questions regarding pressing issues in the workplace.
Registration deadline is today, online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BalanceforBetterConference19.
STLCOP Talks, to be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at My Daddy's Cheesecake, 265 Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau, will feature TED-Talks style presentations from three St. Louis College of Pharmacy faculty members.
The event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required.
A complete schedule and registration information is at stlcop.edu/alumni/events or (314) 446-8419.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Parengo Coffee founder Colby Williams' book, "Small Town Big Money," recently earned a gold medal in the Axiom Business Book Awards.
According to a news release, this year's medals went to publishers and authors representing 13 U.S. states, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Germany and Switzerland -- a blend of established Big 5 publishers, university presses and independent publishers of all sizes.
"Business success demands that business leaders keep learning and growing," Jerrold Jenkins, founder of the Jenkins Group, which presents the awards, said in the release. "This year's Axiom Award-winning books embrace change, offer solutions, and are vital to helping businesses solve problems and continue moving forward."
Fresh Healthy Cafe will hold a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 150 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Catfish will hold a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Thursday at 83 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau.
Gary Hill recently accepted the position of building and code enforcement manager with the City of Cape Girardeau's Development Services Department.
Hill was the property maintenance and residential rental inspector for the city for seven years, according to the city's announcement.
He has more than 25 years of experience as a school district superintendent, principal, shop teacher and contractor.
