Business Notebook: Yule Log Cabin gets home feel honestly

If there's one thing Joannie Smith knows, it's celebrating Christmas.

Smith, who with her husband Jerry owns The Yule Log Cabin at 7634 Route N in Scott City has been in the Christmas-tree business since 1978 and has had the shop in a cabin for 28 years.

The Yule Log Cabin began as a little building to keep warm while selling trees off the lot behind the present-day site, Smith said. She said selling some wreaths and garland, a few ornaments here and there, was a fun sideline.

But about 15 years into the choose-and-cut tree farm business, the pines grown there were suffering. Rather than go the chemical route to treat them, Smith said, they decided to import Fraser firs from Michigan.

The building that now houses the Yule Log Cabin was the Smiths' home for 20 years. It was remodeled slightly to add room, but the heart of the home is evident.

This year, Smith said, 165 decorated trees are in the cabin and the nearby outbuilding.

That doesn't include Holly, a mannequin wearing a wedding dress decked out in wedding ornaments.

Offerings also include garland, Nativity scenes, tree skirts, wreaths and ornaments -- thousands of ornaments.

"I'm fortunate, in all these years, I've never had a year lower than the year before," Smith said of revenue, adding it has grown steadily.

Social media has been a boon to their business, Smith said. While they advertise, word-of-mouth factors heavily.

Beyond that, persistence plays in.

"Every year, we try to make it better than before," Smith said.

The shop opens Sept. 1 each year, but preparations start much earlier. In fact, "there's not a lot of downtime," Smith said.

She goes to market in Atlanta for eight days each January and orders stock. In April, deliveries begin, and in May, a team of five to six people work several days a week sorting and pricing, making sure all items are in good condition.

Then it's time to decorate.

There's a process, Smith said, moving from one station to another, taking down stock from the year before and replacing it with something different.

She's spurred by what people like. There's a Jimmy Buffett-themed tree this year, and she's thinking of having a Frank Sinatra or Willie Nelson tree next year.

"When I go to market, I try to buy for those ideas," Smith said.