Business notebook: Woman's bedbug solution earns a U.S. patent

In more than three decades battling pests for Cape-Kil Pest Control, Elizabeth Knote said bedbugs were the trickiest adversary.

"They are the worst insect I've ever dealt with," she said. "Bedbugs are pretty amazing insects, to be sure."

Now they're toast, thanks to Knote's invention, for which she recently received a patent.

The Bed Bug Baker, true to its name, is a giant insulated tent, available in three sizes, designed to heat infested objects -- furniture, clothing, suitcases -- to the required temperature to obliterate those insects that may otherwise escape traditional extermination methods. The invention is part of her Bed Bug Battalion business in Cape Girardeau.

"They're just like humans," she said, poking at her wrist. "If we get up to 106 degrees with a fever, we could die. At 122 degrees Farenheit, [bedbugs] lose all their fluids, and they die. It's instantaneous."

A view of inside the Bed Bug Baker Lodger Model, an invention of Elizabeth Knote, owner of Bed Bug Battalion, during a news conference Wednesday at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

The largest tent is big enough to fit, as Knote put it, "a living room full of furniture and two sets of mattresses with box springs."

Depending on their construction, appliances from refrigerators to laptop computers also can be "baked" to remove bugs.

The tents also can be used to kill non-bedbugs, such as German cockroaches, by manipulating the temperature settings.

Aside from the heating element, Knote said the bakers are produced in Cape Girardeau, with the tents sewn by RM COCO and the tent structures fabricated by a local carpenter.

"If you can set up a camping tent, you can use the Bed Bug Baker," Knote said.

She said the tool is designed with commercial use in mind. Hospitals, hotels, schools, shelters or anywhere people might encounter pests.

She said several such entities have purchased units, including a National Institute of Health shelter in Bethesda, Maryland.

"And it was tested at Virginia Tech against other designs," Knote said. "[My design] was found to be the tallest, heated the quickest and used only half the energy (of its competitors)."

She said people often throw out furniture and clothing, only to find the bedbugs left behind come back to find the furniture. Her invention can prevent that.

"To me, I think that's a big waste," she said.

The Bank of Missouri, Martinsburg Bank merge

Reliable Community Bancshares Inc., holding company of The Bank of Missouri, announced a definitive agreement for the merger and acquisition of Martinsburg Bancorp, the holding company for Martinsburg Bank and Trust.

Reliable Community Bancshares will grow its assets to $1.7 billion as a result of the merger, and The Bank of Missouri will operate 32 locations across the state.

"We are excited the customers and employees of Martinsburg Bank and Trust will be joining The Bank of Missouri family, and we look forward to becoming a part of the communities they serve," said Adrian Breen, CEO of The Bank of Missouri. "The combination of these banking organizations creates a more convenient network for our customers, a stronger presence in central Missouri, and a broader array of banking products and services to valued customers."

Martinsburg Bank and Trust is a $200 million asset independent bank with 41 employees, all of whom will be integrated into The Bank of Missouri structure.

"This merger provides a bright future for our valued employees and customers. Customers will still experience the same great service," said Robert Darr, CEO and president of Martinsburg Bank and Trust. "Plus, they can take advantage of expanded locations, have more ways to make the most of their money, and still be greeted and served by the same friendly faces they know and trust."