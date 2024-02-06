Business notebook: Whimsy home-decor store opens in downtown Cape

At Whimsy, Patti Miinch and her daughter-in-law, Taylor Miinch, see their merchandise as windows into their customers' lives.

As it happens, some of their most popular items for sale are actual windows, printed with custom lettering.

But tucked inside the Indie House at 605 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, the tidy home-decor boutique sells other custom items such as towels and artwork.

"I knew I wanted to do something different, something to make people smile," Patti said.

It represented to her a change of pace from her typical setting as a professor in St. Louis.

A handmade lavender scented soy candle burns inside Whimsy on Thursday at the Indie House in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

She had the germ of the idea, and Taylor had the artistic eye and aesthetic instinct to grow it, she said.

Taylor said she's trying to reach area women.

"Women who are stressed; they're busy," Taylor said. "They can create a home that is really a sanctuary for themselves and for their families."

To that end, her shop sells scented candles, a line of aromatherapy products and printed quotes that are snarky or inspirational, depending on the item.

"We wanted items that would be easy to put into people's homes," Taylor said. "Things that are peaceful; things that are witty."

Bottles of "because I said so" homemade linen spray are seen at Whimsy on Thursday inside the Indie House in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

She said her favorite part about the shop is custom items that invite customers to share pieces of their lives.

A recent customer, Patti said, ordered a window printed with a quote from a daughter to her mother: "It's not my fault you left me unattended!"

"I love hearing the stories," Taylor said. "Every person, they have a reason why they purchased [an item]. ... You hear everything about why it would be perfect for that person. They make you a part of their life even if it's just for a minute."

Patti said it's gratifying when people walk in and gravitate toward an item they didn't realize they'd been seeking.

She said men don't usually think of coming in to shop for their significant others. Consequently, they're missing out, she said.

Hand printed tea towels are seen inside Whimsy on Thursday at the Indie House in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

"Their wives are coming here, but they go to the mall," she said. "So Valentine's Day is coming."

In advance of Valentine's, the store is expanding its offerings somewhat to include things such as handcrafted Nepalese jewelry.

"You can always count on us to have the standbys, but we'll always have something interesting," Taylor said. "There will always be surprises."