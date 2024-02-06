All sections
BusinessJanuary 30, 2017

Business notebook: Whimsy home-decor store opens in downtown Cape

At Whimsy, Patti Miinch and her daughter-in-law, Taylor Miinch, see their merchandise as windows into their customers' lives. As it happens, some of their most popular items for sale are actual windows, printed with custom lettering. But tucked inside the Indie House at 605 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, the tidy home-decor boutique sells other custom items such as towels and artwork...

Tyler Graef
Patti Miinch, left, and Taylor Miinch pose for a photo inside their home accents and gifts shop, Whimsy, on Thursday inside the Indie House in Cape Girardeau.
Patti Miinch, left, and Taylor Miinch pose for a photo inside their home accents and gifts shop, Whimsy, on Thursday inside the Indie House in Cape Girardeau.

At Whimsy, Patti Miinch and her daughter-in-law, Taylor Miinch, see their merchandise as windows into their customers' lives.

As it happens, some of their most popular items for sale are actual windows, printed with custom lettering.

But tucked inside the Indie House at 605 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, the tidy home-decor boutique sells other custom items such as towels and artwork.

"I knew I wanted to do something different, something to make people smile," Patti said.

It represented to her a change of pace from her typical setting as a professor in St. Louis.

A handmade lavender scented soy candle burns inside Whimsy on Thursday at the Indie House in Cape Girardeau.
A handmade lavender scented soy candle burns inside Whimsy on Thursday at the Indie House in Cape Girardeau.

She had the germ of the idea, and Taylor had the artistic eye and aesthetic instinct to grow it, she said.

Taylor said she's trying to reach area women.

"Women who are stressed; they're busy," Taylor said. "They can create a home that is really a sanctuary for themselves and for their families."

To that end, her shop sells scented candles, a line of aromatherapy products and printed quotes that are snarky or inspirational, depending on the item.

"We wanted items that would be easy to put into people's homes," Taylor said. "Things that are peaceful; things that are witty."

Bottles of "because I said so" homemade linen spray are seen at Whimsy on Thursday inside the Indie House in Cape Girardeau.
Bottles of "because I said so" homemade linen spray are seen at Whimsy on Thursday inside the Indie House in Cape Girardeau.

She said her favorite part about the shop is custom items that invite customers to share pieces of their lives.

A recent customer, Patti said, ordered a window printed with a quote from a daughter to her mother: "It's not my fault you left me unattended!"

"I love hearing the stories," Taylor said. "Every person, they have a reason why they purchased [an item]. ... You hear everything about why it would be perfect for that person. They make you a part of their life even if it's just for a minute."

Patti said it's gratifying when people walk in and gravitate toward an item they didn't realize they'd been seeking.

She said men don't usually think of coming in to shop for their significant others. Consequently, they're missing out, she said.

Hand printed tea towels are seen inside Whimsy on Thursday at the Indie House in Cape Girardeau.
Hand printed tea towels are seen inside Whimsy on Thursday at the Indie House in Cape Girardeau.

"Their wives are coming here, but they go to the mall," she said. "So Valentine's Day is coming."

In advance of Valentine's, the store is expanding its offerings somewhat to include things such as handcrafted Nepalese jewelry.

"You can always count on us to have the standbys, but we'll always have something interesting," Taylor said. "There will always be surprises."

Shareholders OK Isle of Capri deal

Shareholders with Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Isle of Capri Casinos Inc. voted to approve the former's acquisition of Isle of Capri.

In doing so, the parties move closer to finalizing the deal announced last year. Isle Casino Cape Girardeau is part of Isle of Capri's portfolio.

The deal is expected to be completed this year.

Grant sought for Poplar Bluff theater

City officials in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, are helping the Rodgers Theatre apply for a $350,000 state grant to repair the building.

"I think anything we can do to help the Rodgers Theatre is good," council member Susan McVey said.

Manac Trailers in Kennett closes

Manac Trailers in Kennett, Missouri, which employed about 80 people, closed after the decision to consolidate operations to its plant in Oran, Missouri.

It remains unclear whether any of the employees from the Kennett location will be employed in Oran.

The 100,000-square-foot building in Kennett is expected to be listed for sale.

Irrigation, well firms to open Kennett site

Mid-Valley Irrigation and Ark-Mo Well Service and Drilling have announced their intent to open a joint location in Kennett, Missouri.

Mid-Valley's existing location will be renovated to include a shop and parts center.

Fred Ferrell and Michael Tipton, presidents of Mid-Valley and Ark-Mo respectively, said the new venture will provide consumers with access to equipment and services for their irrigation and well needs.

Providence Place marks first year

Providence Place, a rehab-to-home facility at the Lutheran Home, will host an open house Thursday to celebrate its first anniversary.

So far, Providence Place has served more than 120 patients recovering from joint replacements, stroke, heart issues and surgeries.

Business licenses

Cape Crucible Inc. filed for a business license at 339 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The makerspace's anticipated opening date Feb. 1.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Business
