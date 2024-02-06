Business notebook: Website connects customers to area organic farmers

A January drizzle didn't stop Sharla Green from making her weekly delivery Saturday as she, a local farmer and a customer turned one corner of Cup 'n' Cork into a de facto farmers market.

Green, with her husband, Lance, runs Cape Locally Grown -- an online ordering service that connects residents with local produce while the farmers markets are closed for the winter season.

Green said the website at cape.locallygrown.net, now in its third year of serving customers, is a small start in what she hopes will be a big change.

"It was about figuring out how we could help," she said. "It was mostly about addressing the food crisis, and that meant helping smaller producers."

She already was acquainted with local farmers through the markets, which she said are an important part of redefining how people see their food. Increasing access to organic produce is the first step in making a difference, she said,

"We're trained not to have relationships with our food," she said.

With food wrapped, spritzed and stickered in the supermarket, she said it's easier to forget where food comes from and why we eat it in the first place. Going local is about seeing food as nourishment instead of mere consumption, she said.

"These people are our friends," she said of the farmers with whom she works. "And when you know what's coming to you, the difference is amazing. The food is more satisfying, and it's good for you."

Barbara Smith, a customer, said she, too, has a passion for organic food.

"As a consumer, I go to these specific places, too, just to check it out so I know where it comes from," she said.

But not everyone has the opportunity for that level of involvement. That's where Cape Locally Grown steps in, making the process more convenient.

"There's an amazing amount of [local] resources and, if I can, I want to support that," Smith said.

Emily Scifers of Laughing Stalk Farmstead said her farm tried a delivery service, but Cape Locally Grown has made it much easier to sell kale, spinach and produce such as garlic and leeks they're still producing.