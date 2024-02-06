A rise in COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County has had an affect on office hours and activities at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

On Wednesday, the Cape Girardeau chamber issued an email stating it — along with the Visit Cape and Cape Girardeau Area Magnet offices — would close for the rest of the week "due to growing concerns regarding COVID-19."

Asked on Wednesday whether the office closure was a precautionary measure or whether there was a positive case, or cases, of coronavirus among the staff, chamber president John Mehner said "the email is our statement."

He subsequently told the Missourian the chamber would be "reexamining our activities between now and the end of 2020" to determine whether they can be held safely in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the Cape chamber announced it would not be hosting any "in person" ribbon-cuttings to observe business openings or other milestones for the rest of November.

Friday's announcement affects at least two of the three ribbon-cuttings the Cape Girardeau chamber was scheduled to host this week, including one Tuesday to mark the opening of electric-vehicle charging stations along Kingshighway in front of Schnucks and one that was set for Friday at Liley Family Enterprises, 566 S. Kingshighway.

Ameren Missouri plans to go forward with Tuesday's ribbon-cutting for the electric-vehicle charging kiosks, but without the chamber's participation. The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., with demonstrations planned every 30 minutes until 2 p.m.

The Liley Family Enterprises ribbon-cutting has been "postponed until a later date," according to a chamber email.

The Cape Girardeau Public Library has installed a "LitLocker" at the Shawnee Community Center on South West End Boulevard. The unit allows library patrons to access and return library materials without making a trip to the library. A ribbon-cutting for the unit, hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, was scheduled for this week, but as of late last week the chamber had canceled its participation in ribbon-cuttings for the rest of November due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there was a possibility the LitLocker ceremony would be postponed. Submitted

A third ribbon-cutting this week, marking the Cape Girardeau Public Library's opening of a "LitLocker" at the Shawnee Community Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, but the chamber indicated Friday it, too, might be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce announced Friday the postponement of a ribbon-cutting at Summers Lane in Perryville, Missouri, which had been scheduled for noon Tuesday. A rescheduled date has not been announced.

However, the Jackson chamber as of Friday was still planning to host its November Business Breakfast later this week.

The breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Jackson Civic Center. Seating will be limited due to social distancing. Masks and preregistration will be required. Chamber members planning to attend are asked to RSVP through the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.

Training grants available to those impacted by virus

Grants for technical training and funding for Cape Girardeau County residents and businesses impacted by COVID-19 are being made available through Codefi in Cape Girardeau.

The grants include funding for a three-month program in web development and access to curriculum used in Codefi's long-running Code Labs course, as well as office hours with coding professionals to provide in-person guidance.

Upon completion of coursework, grant awardees are guaranteed entry to Code Labs Full Stack, an in-person course starting in July, designed as an additional course to be taken after the Code Labs course.

Individuals who have lost income and started businesses, or who want to start a business due to COVID-19 and business owners who had a business in Cape Girardeau County before March 1, 2020, and have lost income due to COVID-19 are also invited to apply for startup and business development grants.

Training grant applications are being accepted online until Nov. 29.

More information is available by contacting Codefi, (573) 335-9675.

TalentForce becomes Paramount Staffing

TalentForce, with offices at 2520 William St. in Cape Girardeau, recently became Paramount Staffing. The change became effective Oct. 19, according to Missy McKinney, Paramount Staffing regional vice president.

Paramount Staffing, headquartered in Jackson, Tennessee, was established in 1999.

According to information supplied by the company, there has been no change in the office staff with MaKenya Owens serving as the assistant branch manager.

More information is available by calling (573) 334-9700 or online at www.paramountstaffing.com.

Retailer relocates to Town Plaza

Deal Bins, a local retailer stocking a wide variety of random products, including closeouts, overstocks and online returns, has relocated from 342 S. Kingshighway to 2136 William St. in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza Shopping Center, next to Rosati's.

The store, a division of Deal Finders, opened at its new location Nov. 6.

Tom Kelsey with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate handled the relocation transaction.

Illinois tourism office recognizes businesses

The Illinois Office of Tourism last week announced 31 small businesses in the state — including three in Southern Illinois — have been recognized by the Illinois Made program.

The program's goal is to promote businesses offering "unique products, stories and experiences" all around the state.

Among the 31 businesses are 17 that are owned by women — the largest percentage of women-owned businesses in a single "Illinois Made" class since the program began in 2016.