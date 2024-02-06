Business notebook: Vinyl records store coming to West Park Mall

A new haunt for Cape Girardeau vinyl hunters is coming to the West Park Mall next month in the form of music store Hard Copies.

Joe Smith, founder of Joe's Records -- which is in the process of a rebranding campaign to become Hard Copies -- said the vinyl boom was a welcome surprise years ago, and one that's proved to be more than a passing fad.

"If you would have told me 15 years ago that vinyl would have come back and saved our company, I would have told you you were high," he joked. "But I'm telling you it's unique. ... We're really pleased and thrilled with the recent resurgence that's been going on for seven years now. It just keeps getting bigger and better and bigger and better."

He opened his first store in Evansville, Indiana, in 2004 and has expanded to five stores across several states in the Midwest.

"[We're] looking forward to being in Cape," he said. "We think that mall's a real opportunity for us. We think that with Hastings leaving town ... there's a real hole or void left we think we can fill."

Hard Copies' storefront is seen in Carbondale, Illinois. Submitted

Hard Copies will offer a wide array of music in vinyl, CDs and cassettes, as well as video games and movies.

"We have a pretty serious apparel presence as well, with about 350 different rock T-shirt titles, so we do a lot of that," he said. "[But] our big thing right now is, quite frankly, vinyl. Vinyl records."

The new store will fill the roughly 35,000-square-foot space that once housed PacSun and will employ about five people, Smith said.

Smith said he's excited to be part of West Park Mall going forward.