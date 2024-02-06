The newly built assisted-living facility at 670 Broadridge Drive may strike Jackson residents as familiar, as much of the aesthetic inspiration for the building's interior was taken from the Jackson Civic Center a few miles away.

Social-services director Donna Longman said using similar stonework and layout was a conscious decision by the designers and builders.

"They made this place shine," she said. "And we are so, so excited."

The facility houses up to 58 individual residents in 54 residential rooms, she said, adding while some of those rooms have been filled, there still are openings available.

The Villas of Jackson features a restaurant-style dining room with full menu service, which Longman said sets the facility apart from others.

"They don't have to fill out the little cards like in the hospital," she said. "[Residents] are served each meal depending on what they want."

Also setting the facility apart, Longman said, is the registered dietitian on staff.

"That's not a requirement for a facility of our type," she said.

At least two medical staff members are available in the facility at all times, and it also has a pharmacist on call 24 hours a day.

While most of the facility is intended for typical long-term residents, four rooms also are furnished for shorter stays.

If an individual needs only two to five weeks to recuperate from a joint replacement or rehab, for example, he or she can find accommodations and assistance, Longman said.

The amenities offered throughout the facility include Wi-Fi, computer stations, a library and cable TV.

"This is not a hospital ward," Longman said. "It's a residence. We want people to feel at home in their residence here."

The building rings a wide, landscaped courtyard to offer residents a secure way to get some fresh air. An activity director, Longman said, is developing an array of activities.

"It's based on, 'How do they want to spend their time?'" Longman said, adding crafts, movie nights, Bible study and church services all have been discussed as possibilities.

There's even an exercise room and full-service salon for residents.

"This isn't a nursing home," Longman said.

It's a place where people don't have to worry about managing their own medications or struggle to cook and clean for themselves any more.

"It's assisted living," she said. "We want to help them be as independent as they can be."

