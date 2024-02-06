The newly built assisted-living facility at 670 Broadridge Drive may strike Jackson residents as familiar, as much of the aesthetic inspiration for the building's interior was taken from the Jackson Civic Center a few miles away.
Social-services director Donna Longman said using similar stonework and layout was a conscious decision by the designers and builders.
"They made this place shine," she said. "And we are so, so excited."
The facility houses up to 58 individual residents in 54 residential rooms, she said, adding while some of those rooms have been filled, there still are openings available.
The Villas of Jackson features a restaurant-style dining room with full menu service, which Longman said sets the facility apart from others.
"They don't have to fill out the little cards like in the hospital," she said. "[Residents] are served each meal depending on what they want."
Also setting the facility apart, Longman said, is the registered dietitian on staff.
"That's not a requirement for a facility of our type," she said.
At least two medical staff members are available in the facility at all times, and it also has a pharmacist on call 24 hours a day.
While most of the facility is intended for typical long-term residents, four rooms also are furnished for shorter stays.
If an individual needs only two to five weeks to recuperate from a joint replacement or rehab, for example, he or she can find accommodations and assistance, Longman said.
The amenities offered throughout the facility include Wi-Fi, computer stations, a library and cable TV.
"This is not a hospital ward," Longman said. "It's a residence. We want people to feel at home in their residence here."
The building rings a wide, landscaped courtyard to offer residents a secure way to get some fresh air. An activity director, Longman said, is developing an array of activities.
"It's based on, 'How do they want to spend their time?'" Longman said, adding crafts, movie nights, Bible study and church services all have been discussed as possibilities.
There's even an exercise room and full-service salon for residents.
"This isn't a nursing home," Longman said.
It's a place where people don't have to worry about managing their own medications or struggle to cook and clean for themselves any more.
"It's assisted living," she said. "We want to help them be as independent as they can be."
The Cape Riverfront Market will open at 8 a.m. May 6 at 35 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.
The market, which features live music in addition to a variety of local vendors, will continue every Saturday until Oct. 28.
The market is operated by Old Town Cape Inc., a not-for-profit that promotes the revitalization of downtown.
During its First Friday Coffee presentation at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce vice president of community development Kim Voelker and membership and event specialist Dana DeBrock outlined new features available to chamber members through the chamber's updated website.
"With the new website comes some exciting things," Voelker said.
The site, built by local web designers Element 74 with design elements created by rustmedia, functions as an online networking forum for businesses, where members can build profiles, link to other social-media accounts and post photos.
"Yes, we are on Instagram," Voelker told the crowd.
Businesses can use the new offerings to share job postings, coupons and deals, and add the official chamber-member badge widget to their own websites.
The chamber still is completing the site, which is expected to include access to pageviews and other metrics.
Voelker said after the presentation the chamber has about 900 member businesses and roughly 1,500 representatives.
Entry-level membership in the chamber is $260 annually, she said.
Health-care ratings company Healthgrades awarded Saint Francis Medical Center with the Outstanding Patient Experience Award for the eighth time in nine years and ranked the facility in the top 10 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to a news release.
"Achieving trust through positive patient relations has never been more important in healthcare," Saint Francis Healthcare System president and CEO Steven Bjelich said. "We're proud of our staff's focus on patient-centered values -- and their advocacy of positive patient experiences through quality skills and hospitalwide standards."
Saint Francis is the only facility in Cape Girardeau County to receive the award this year. The award is based on factors including hospital cleanliness, noise levels, post-discharge care instructions, doctor and nurse communication and others, according to a news release.
United Rentals Inc. announced the acquisition of NES Rentals Holdings II Inc. for about $965 million in cash, according to a news release.
United Rentals, which is based in Connecticut but has a location in Cape Girardeau, is the largest equipment-rental company in the world, according to the release.
"We're excited by the customer and investor benefits we've created through this combination, which leverages our technology, infrastructure and cross-selling capabilities," United Rentals president and CEO Michael Kneeland said. "Most important, we're gaining a great team that cares deeply about providing quality service and shares our intense focus on safety."
