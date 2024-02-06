Dodie Eisenhauer, owner of Village Designs at Grandma's House at 310 Route AA in Daisy, said for the 21 years she's been in business at that location, she's been making a home for unique Christmas gifts and decorations.

The shop really was her grandmother's house, Eisenhauer said, and part of the charm of the place is a customer's ability to step back in time to the way life was 100 years ago.

Eisenhauer said she began years ago making what she called folk-art pieces in her workshop next door, and she'd take them to trade shows and craft fairs to sell.

At the end of the year, she'd open the little shop to sell off the pieces she wasn't planning to sell the next year.

At first, that was fine, she said. She also specialized in making angels out of wire and screen mesh. They could be used as tree toppers or table decorations, she said.

Dodie Eisenhauer and her grandson, Max Eisenhauer, pose for a photo Wednesday outside Village Designs at Grandma's House in Daisy. Fred Lynch

Then she branched out again, making coiled wire "vines" that could be built into garland or wreaths, like grapevine.

They called it "vinewire," and they made all kinds of items from it -- snowmen, bowls and other pieces, she said.

About the time her daughter, Jenny Turner, joined forces with her seven years ago, they discovered jewelry-making.

"A whole new world opened up," Eisenhauer said.

In some circles, she said, they're known for their floral pieces, which they sell to about 200 shops across the country.

Many are museum gift shops, Eisenhauer said, including the St. Louis Art Museum and several botanical gardens.

Many shops are on the East Coast, she said, but she sells to a shop in just about every state.

She said she attends special trade shows geared toward shops that carry items such as hers as a vendor and shops the Atlanta market for new Christmas items for her shop in Daisy.

Of the wholesale business, Eisenhauer said, "It's fun. I really enjoy that portion of it. I like the local part, too, getting to talk to people, whereas when I'm set up at a trade show, I talk to buyers but not the people who wind up buying my things. Grandma's House is good for that."

Eisenhauer said she's taking steps to get the house back to the way it was when it was built to add to the sense of place.

"A lot of people enjoy coming because it reminds them of earlier, calmer days, peaceful, and that really is what we're striving for," Eisenhauer said.

Even the linoleum on the kitchen floor is original to the house, she added.

Hearing people talk about their memories of places in their own childhoods similar to Grandma's House is a lot of fun for her, she said.

And she's glad to be able to offer all handmade items from about 20 artists, she said.

"It's not just our wire anymore," Eisenhauer said, calling it "a good change."

And, she added, there are always new items to explore.

Banterra Bank gets new board member

Don Hutson has joined the Banterra Bank board of directors.

A recognized financial expert among the industry, Hutson was the National Industry Partner Leader of the BKD Financial Institution Practice from 1993 to 2017, among other accomplishments throughout his career.

Hutson recently retired from the St. Louis office of BKD, LLP, where he was partner for 25 years. He served on BKD's governing board from 2007 to 2010, as well as various committees and special projects there. Hutson received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Truman State University (formerly Northeast Missouri State University) in 1979. He was born in St. Louis and lives with his wife, Nancy, in Wentzville, Missouri.

GlennView announces training addition

The John Maxwell Leadership Game will be added to GlennView's inventory of certified trainings.

This training assists business leaders in asking tough questions to assess leadership strengths and weaknesses in a fun, interactive way.

Email Tracey Glenn at tglenn@glennpr.com for more information.

LeBounce to close

LeBounce at 2502 Tanner Drive in Cape Girardeau will close its doors at the end of December, according to a recent Facebook post.

Christmas and birthday party bookings still are available at LeBounceCape.com, and those holding passes are urged to redeem them.