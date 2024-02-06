All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessDecember 11, 2017

Business notebook: Village Designs at Grandma's House comes by its name honestly

Dodie Eisenhauer, owner of Village Designs at Grandma's House at 310 Route AA in Daisy, said for the 21 years she's been in business at that location, she's been making a home for unique Christmas gifts and decorations. The shop really was her grandmother's house, Eisenhauer said, and part of the charm of the place is a customer's ability to step back in time to the way life was 100 years ago...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Dodie Eisenhauer stands among Christmas gifts Wednesday in her shop, Village Designs at Grandma's House, in Daisy.
Dodie Eisenhauer stands among Christmas gifts Wednesday in her shop, Village Designs at Grandma's House, in Daisy.Fred Lynch

Dodie Eisenhauer, owner of Village Designs at Grandma's House at 310 Route AA in Daisy, said for the 21 years she's been in business at that location, she's been making a home for unique Christmas gifts and decorations.

The shop really was her grandmother's house, Eisenhauer said, and part of the charm of the place is a customer's ability to step back in time to the way life was 100 years ago.

Eisenhauer said she began years ago making what she called folk-art pieces in her workshop next door, and she'd take them to trade shows and craft fairs to sell.

At the end of the year, she'd open the little shop to sell off the pieces she wasn't planning to sell the next year.

At first, that was fine, she said. She also specialized in making angels out of wire and screen mesh. They could be used as tree toppers or table decorations, she said.

Dodie Eisenhauer and her grandson, Max Eisenhauer, pose for a photo Wednesday outside Village Designs at Grandma's House in Daisy.
Dodie Eisenhauer and her grandson, Max Eisenhauer, pose for a photo Wednesday outside Village Designs at Grandma's House in Daisy.Fred Lynch

Then she branched out again, making coiled wire "vines" that could be built into garland or wreaths, like grapevine.

They called it "vinewire," and they made all kinds of items from it -- snowmen, bowls and other pieces, she said.

About the time her daughter, Jenny Turner, joined forces with her seven years ago, they discovered jewelry-making.

"A whole new world opened up," Eisenhauer said.

In some circles, she said, they're known for their floral pieces, which they sell to about 200 shops across the country.

Many are museum gift shops, Eisenhauer said, including the St. Louis Art Museum and several botanical gardens.

Many shops are on the East Coast, she said, but she sells to a shop in just about every state.

She said she attends special trade shows geared toward shops that carry items such as hers as a vendor and shops the Atlanta market for new Christmas items for her shop in Daisy.

Of the wholesale business, Eisenhauer said, "It's fun. I really enjoy that portion of it. I like the local part, too, getting to talk to people, whereas when I'm set up at a trade show, I talk to buyers but not the people who wind up buying my things. Grandma's House is good for that."

Eisenhauer said she's taking steps to get the house back to the way it was when it was built to add to the sense of place.

"A lot of people enjoy coming because it reminds them of earlier, calmer days, peaceful, and that really is what we're striving for," Eisenhauer said.

Even the linoleum on the kitchen floor is original to the house, she added.

Hearing people talk about their memories of places in their own childhoods similar to Grandma's House is a lot of fun for her, she said.

And she's glad to be able to offer all handmade items from about 20 artists, she said.

"It's not just our wire anymore," Eisenhauer said, calling it "a good change."

And, she added, there are always new items to explore.

Banterra Bank gets new board member

Don Hutson has joined the Banterra Bank board of directors.

A recognized financial expert among the industry, Hutson was the National Industry Partner Leader of the BKD Financial Institution Practice from 1993 to 2017, among other accomplishments throughout his career.

Hutson recently retired from the St. Louis office of BKD, LLP, where he was partner for 25 years. He served on BKD's governing board from 2007 to 2010, as well as various committees and special projects there. Hutson received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Truman State University (formerly Northeast Missouri State University) in 1979. He was born in St. Louis and lives with his wife, Nancy, in Wentzville, Missouri.

GlennView announces training addition

The John Maxwell Leadership Game will be added to GlennView's inventory of certified trainings.

This training assists business leaders in asking tough questions to assess leadership strengths and weaknesses in a fun, interactive way.

Email Tracey Glenn at tglenn@glennpr.com for more information.

LeBounce to close

LeBounce at 2502 Tanner Drive in Cape Girardeau will close its doors at the end of December, according to a recent Facebook post.

Christmas and birthday party bookings still are available at LeBounceCape.com, and those holding passes are urged to redeem them.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Harbor Freight confirms opening date

Harbor Freight Tools has indicated via email it expects to open its Cape Girardeau store in July at 2136 William St., Suite 205.

Greater Missouri Builders, which owns Town Plaza Shopping Center where Harbor Freight will be a tenant, had indicated the store could open in March.

Dealer sells first vehicle with cryptocurrency

Cape Cars Auto Group at 2856 Sappington Drive in Jackson announced last week it is the first automotive dealer in the state of Missouri to have a vehicle paid for in full with cryptocurrency.

Evan Holford, a Branson, Missouri, area resident, purchased a 2008 GMC Yukon Denali entirely with B3 cryptocurrency Dec. 1.

The dealership currently accepts Bitcoin, Etherium, Litecoin and B3 cryptocurrencies for full or partial vehicle payments.

Marble Hill license office opens

The Marble Hill license office at 301 Union St. in Marble Hill, Missouri, is open.

Office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week and from 9 a.m. to noon the final Saturday of each month.

Marian Hutchings was awarded the management contract for the license office Oct. 18. More information is at dor.mo.gov/offloc.

Vistage coming to Southeast Missouri

Hendrickson Business Advisors at 715 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau is bringing Vistage to Southeast Missouri.

Vistage, a CEO and key executive peer-mentoring group, will meet monthly to work through problems and opportunities together. National speakers will fly in to speak to the group several times a year about topics affecting business.

Groups will be co-chaired by Rhett and Jennifer Hendrickson, owners of Hendrickson Business Advisors. More information is at hendricksonbusinessadvisors.com.

New bed and breakfast approved to operate

The Cape Girardeau City Council approved a special use permit for Robin Keesee and Jill Collins to operate a bed and breakfast at 135 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.

Law firm announces re-partnership

On Jan. 1, defense attorney Bryan Greaser will re-partner with Malcolm Montgomery to form Montgomery & Greaser at 118 Themis St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Ribbon cuttings

  • Froggy's Car Wash at 1301 William St. in Cape Girardeau will celebrate new ownership with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Ultimate Air Trampoline Park at 4240 Nash Road in Cape Girardeau will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. Friday.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

310 State Highway AA, Daisy, Mo.

2502 Tanner Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

2136 William St., Suite 205, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

2856 Sappington Drive, Jackson, Mo.

301 Union St., Marble Hill, Mo.

715 N. Clark St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

135 S. West End Boulevard, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

118 Themis St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

1301 William St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

4240 Nash Road, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellows...
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford & Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by fact...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wall Street rises to close its latest record-setting week as banks jump
BusinessOct. 11
Wall Street rises to close its latest record-setting week as banks jump
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
BusinessOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy