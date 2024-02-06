This week's Business Notebook is slightly shorter than usual due to a short work week, but I would like to acknowledge the retirements of two well-known individuals that took effect last week, one of which was Maryann Gudermuth whose last day as executive director of the SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI) was May 31. The Southeast Missourian published a feature about the SADI founder May 17, which you can read here, if you didn't catch it before.

Also retiring May 31 was Mike Jensen, publisher of the Standard Democrat in Sikeston, Missouri. Jensen spent nearly 50 years in the newspaper business and in 1972 helped launch the Bulletin Journal newspaper in Cape Girardeau. My first memories of Mike go back to the mid-'70s when I was a writer and then editor of The Capaha Arrow (now known simply as The Arrow), Southeast Missouri State University's campus newspaper, which, at that time, was published by the Bulletin Journal. On several occasions, Mike gave me valuable tips about copy layout and story content that helped make The Arrow a better publication for which I was grateful.

Best wishes Miki and Mike on your respective retirements.

Vinson appointed to SoutheastHEALTH board

Dennis Vinson

Dennis Vinson has been appointed to the SoutheastHEALTH board of directors, according to an announcement made by board chairman Frank Kinder.

Vinson is president, CEO and founder of Signature Packaging and Paper LLC in Jackson, a full-service manufacturer of corrugated packaging and point-of-purchase displays.

"Vinson's entrepreneurial leadership, along with his extensive track record in understanding and building a successful business, will benefit Southeast's leadership for ongoing success," Ken Bateman, president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH, said in a news release. "Healthcare reform is turbulent. However, I'm confident that with the current system board we will continue to position viability for Southeast and meet the needs of the communities we serve now and into the future."

Vinson is a 2015 graduate of the Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School for Executive Management. He received an undergraduate business degree from Trenton State College (now College of New Jersey) in Ewing Township, New Jersey. Over the years, he has served on the boards of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers of commerce and currently serves as chairman of the Missouri State Chamber of Commerce and Industry Board of Directors. He is a past member of the Missouri Governors Economic Steering Committee, the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri board and the Missouri Innovation Corporation of Southeast Missouri State University.

"To be selected to serve on the (SoutheastHEALTH) board of directors is an honor," he said in the release. "Over the past few years, SoutheastHEALTH has expanded its regional presence, forged new partnerships that benefit patients, and earned national recognition for the care they provide. I look forward to contributing to their ongoing success."

Dentist has new degree; will soon have new location

Ross Bennett

Dr. Ross A. Bennett of Bennett Family Dentistry in Cape Girardeau recently earned a master's degree in business administration from William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri. The two-year program focused on entrepreneurial leadership and business development.