Business notebook: Trend Setters School in Cape earns accreditation

The National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts & Sciences recently granted accreditation to Trend Setters School, making Trend Setters the only accredited cosmetology school in Cape Girardeau.
Nick Ryan, administrator at Trend Setters, said it took about a year and a half for the accreditation process to play out, as NACCAS conducted audits, reviewed programs and examined graduate outcomes.
"[NACCAS] is notorious for being difficult accreditors," he said.
"We're thrilled to receive this grant of accreditation from NACCAS," said master educator Wanda Verhines. "Accreditation assures our students that they're spending their time and money on a quality school."
Trend Setters offers a 1,500-hour cosmetology program, 1,000-hour barber program and a 45-hour crossover course to train hairstylists to use razors.
Ryan said the school graduates 50 to 60 students each year, and accreditation likely will boost that number.
"We expect that to at least double our enrollment," he said.
Ryan said while some for-profit schools are criticized for offering subpar education, this accreditation is proof of the efficacy of Trend Setters' programs.
"People don't come to us for a fake MBA," Ryan said. "They come to learn."
He said all of the students in the most recent graduating class had jobs lined up upon graduation, and Mayor Harry Rediger spoke at their June graduation ceremony.
"It's a huge credit to our staff that we have been able to pull it off," Ryan said.
Gymboree, a children's clothing chain, announced its location in West Park Mall will be among those closed this year.
Mall spokeswoman Stacey Keating said in an email the store is expected to close in October, but an exact date has not been set.
