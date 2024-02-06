Business notebook: Trend Setters School in Cape earns accreditation

The National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts & Sciences recently granted accreditation to Trend Setters School, making Trend Setters the only accredited cosmetology school in Cape Girardeau.

Nick Ryan, administrator at Trend Setters, said it took about a year and a half for the accreditation process to play out, as NACCAS conducted audits, reviewed programs and examined graduate outcomes.

"[NACCAS] is notorious for being difficult accreditors," he said.

"We're thrilled to receive this grant of accreditation from NACCAS," said master educator Wanda Verhines. "Accreditation assures our students that they're spending their time and money on a quality school."

Trend Setters offers a 1,500-hour cosmetology program, 1,000-hour barber program and a 45-hour crossover course to train hairstylists to use razors.

Nick Ryan, administrator, and Jen Mescher, administrator coordinator, of Trend Setters School pose for a photo Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Ryan said the school graduates 50 to 60 students each year, and accreditation likely will boost that number.

"We expect that to at least double our enrollment," he said.

Ryan said while some for-profit schools are criticized for offering subpar education, this accreditation is proof of the efficacy of Trend Setters' programs.