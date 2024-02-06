Business notebook: Toy Bomb fills niche for comic book, fantasy fans

With wall-to-wall figurines, Matthew Rodden has constructed his own fans' fantasy in Downtown Cape Girardeau.

His new business, the Toy Bomb, offers a range of collectibles.

Rodden, a Texas native who settled in the Cape Girardeau area with his wife and children about four years ago, previously managed retail operations for several mall-type companies.

He said that helped him develop the retail acumen necessary to start his own business. His schedule taught him work ethic, he said, but he always harbored a more enjoyable aspiration.

"Just kind of got tired of the grind," he said.

A collection of comic books is on display inside The Toy Bomb on Wednesday at 521 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

The daily grind, he figured, would be much more bearable if he were tracking down choice collectibles. After all, that was something he said he was doing in his down time anyway.

So when the Hastings store in Cape Girardeau closed last year after the retail chain filed for bankruptcy, Rodden said the timing was right.

His passion for collectibles and memorabilia, he said, was enough for him to "put all the chips in and go for it."

He said he deals in an array of fandoms, from vintage to modern-day. He's stocked items from the big names such as Star Wars, Marvel Comics and his personal favorite, DC Comics.

He also offers items geared more toward local tastes, such as a "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" lunchbox or a life-sized Chucky doll.

"The horror crowd is huge here. I'm definitely surprised," he said, tapping the box of a roughly 2-foot-tall Freddy Krueger figurine from "Nightmare on Elm Street." "I had four of these. I sold three of them in the first two hours I had them."