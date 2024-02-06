Editor's note: The following story has been updated to correct the name of the hotdog stand, the fact that the food truck is not yet operational, and remove incorrect information about how the hotdogs are prepared. The Southeast Missourian regrets the errors.
Sugar Chic Creamery's owners are about to be even busier.
The company, owned and operated by sisters Jessica Rhodes and Kimmie Clark at 137 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, was established in 2017 and in that time, they've cemented their spot as a cool spot to pick up ice cream.
But they haven't been sitting idly by.
Rhodes and Clark announced recently they're planning two new locations, one in Perryville and the other in Dexter, Missouri -- and they've already started a new venture, Vagabond Hot Dog & Sausage Co.
A food truck in the works, Rhodes said, and eventually, the storefront next door to Sugar Chic will house it.
And Sugar Chic treats will soon be added to carGO delivery service.
It's been a busy year and a half, Rhodes said.
Sugar Chic has a mobile service, and it travels far and wide.
The truck, a sleek black vehicle with sparkling chandelier, drives from city to city, setting up and donating back 20 percent of proceeds to different causes, Clark said.
"We're very big on giving back to the community," she added.
And, Rhodes said, the food truck's visits gave them a good idea of the demand for Sugar Chic in different communities.
Perryville stood out, "So we called Carisa Stark," Rhodes said, referring to the owner of Mary Jane Burgers & Brew and Stark Properties, both in Perryville, "to see if she had a building."
She didn't then, but soon did, and that land deal will close later in April.
The remodeling process will start right away so they can be open as soon as possible, Rhodes said.
The Dexter location hasn't been determined, Clark said, but she's following many leads.
"Town after town is asking us to open there," Clark said. "We can't go everywhere, but we're trying."
Buchheit Enterprises was recognized as the Employer of the Year during the Altenthal-Joerns American Legion Post 158 100th birthday party March 21.
President of Buchheit Logistics Ron Gjerstad, vice president of logistics Jeff Buchheit and Jackson store manager Jay Stafford accepted the award on behalf of Buchheit.
Commander of Post 158 Tim Miller stated, "The American Legion wanted to thank Buchheit during the annual birthday party and recognize their contribution to veterans. Throughout the years, Buchheit has offered a military discount program and for their work of delivering wreaths for fallen soldiers with Wreaths Across America. The American Legion is thankful for all the work that Buchheit does!"
Two new tenants will soon occupy the 1353 N. Mount Auburn Road office complex in Cape Girardeau, according to Tom Kelsey, broker with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, who handled the recent transactions.
Keystone Design Architects LLC and Around the Clock Medical Alarms will both relocate from downtown locations to occupy larger spaces at the multi-tenant office building.
Around the Clock Medical Alarms, owned by Linda Bass, provides a medic alert and related services for seniors and others to stay safe and secure, Kelsey said. The company's emergency medical dispatch 911 trained and certified response specialists assist with any type of emergency, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Keystone Design Architects is owned by Pam Davidson and will relocate from the KFVS12 Tower building on Broadway. Davidson is a licensed architect who specializes in all types of architectural building projects including blueprints, custom home and commercial designs and drafting services for customers in the Southeast Missouri region. Kelsey said the businesses are relocating to enlarged new spaces that are more central to their current and future customers and clients.
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours at 5 p.m. April 9 at 2320 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. This month's sponsor is Alliance Bank.
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. April 12 at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. This month's sponsor is Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri.
The Perryville Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bella Floral, 105 E. Ste. Marie St. in Perryville, Missouri.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly First Friday Coffee will be held from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The program will be an economic development panel featuring representatives from the chamber, VisitCape and Codefi.
Painted Wren Art Gallery will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate its relocation at 1 p.m. Friday at 620 Whitelaw Ave. in Cape Girardeau.
Jaime Stroder recently completed a training course from Holland America cruise line to be better educated on the brand and the destinations offered by Holland America. The course was designed to help experts expand their knowledge and to be able to offer more opinions in order to match their client's needs for a cruise destination.
Saint Francis Healthcare System recently welcomed nurse practitioner Candace Kirkpatrick to Saint Francis Medical Center's Emergency and Trauma Center.
She is certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners for family nurse practitioner and American Nurses Credentialing Center for adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner.
Kirkpatrick earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2012 from Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. She graduated from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky, in 2017 with her Master of Science in Nursing. She earned her post-master's certificate from Saint Louis University in 2018.
Before joining Saint Francis Healthcare, Kirkpatrick worked for Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems in Hayti, Missouri.
Saint Francis Healthcare System recently welcomed certified genetic counselor Melanie Baxter, ScM, CGC to the Saint Francis Cancer Institute.
Genetic counselors are knowledgeable and up-to-date on the constantly changing field of genetics, and are trained to tailor, translate and communicate genetic information into practical, understandable decision-making information providers and patients can use for health management.
Baxter earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She earned her master's degree in genetic counseling in 2009 from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, a joint program between the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) and the Department of Health, Behavior and Society at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
She is certified through the American Board of Genetic Counseling.
Baxter brings more than 10 years of cancer genetics experience, having previously worked in several prominent positions, including genetic results interpretation and report writing at GeneDx and senior cancer genetic counselor at InformedDNA. She was also previously a part-time clinical cancer genetic counselor at Saint Francis Medical Center and clinical cancer genetic counselor and research study coordinator at the Siteman Cancer Center at Washington University in St. Louis.
Several BioKyowa Inc. employees recently celebrated 35 years of service with the company.
The employees are, Van Smith, powerhouse; Dave Roark, project manager; John Myers, wastewater supervisor; Kenny Ross, production superintendent; Frank Glueck, logistics manager; Walter James, lead preventive maintenance; Dave Jennings, environmental superintendent; and Linda Pruett, QC lab analyst.
BioKyowa Inc., at 5469 Nash Road in Cape Girardeau, broke ground in 1982 and began operations in 1984.
Rachel Hawkins recently joined Century 21 Ashland Realty's team as a full-time sales associate. She will specialize in residential property sales in the Cape Girardeau/Jackson area.
Hawkins successfully completed training and licensing, focusing on real estate laws, property rights and ownership, and client representation, as well as Century 21's proprietary tools.
After graduating from Jackson High School, Hawkins attended Southeast Missouri State University, where she completed a bachelor's degree in general studies with an emphasis in business and social sciences.
