Editor's note: The following story has been updated to correct the name of the hotdog stand, the fact that the food truck is not yet operational, and remove incorrect information about how the hotdogs are prepared. The Southeast Missourian regrets the errors.

Sugar Chic Creamery's owners are about to be even busier.

The company, owned and operated by sisters Jessica Rhodes and Kimmie Clark at 137 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, was established in 2017 and in that time, they've cemented their spot as a cool spot to pick up ice cream.

But they haven't been sitting idly by.

Rhodes and Clark announced recently they're planning two new locations, one in Perryville and the other in Dexter, Missouri -- and they've already started a new venture, Vagabond Hot Dog & Sausage Co.

Kelley Branch enjoys her ice cream in front of the Sugar Chic Creamery ice cream truck Oct. 22 at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

A food truck in the works, Rhodes said, and eventually, the storefront next door to Sugar Chic will house it.

And Sugar Chic treats will soon be added to carGO delivery service.

It's been a busy year and a half, Rhodes said.

Sugar Chic has a mobile service, and it travels far and wide.

The truck, a sleek black vehicle with sparkling chandelier, drives from city to city, setting up and donating back 20 percent of proceeds to different causes, Clark said.

Faculty and staff members of Jefferson Elementary School gather and enjoy ice cream in front of the Sugar Chic Creamery ice cream truck Oct. 22at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

"We're very big on giving back to the community," she added.

And, Rhodes said, the food truck's visits gave them a good idea of the demand for Sugar Chic in different communities.

Perryville stood out, "So we called Carisa Stark," Rhodes said, referring to the owner of Mary Jane Burgers & Brew and Stark Properties, both in Perryville, "to see if she had a building."

She didn't then, but soon did, and that land deal will close later in April.

The remodeling process will start right away so they can be open as soon as possible, Rhodes said.

The Dexter location hasn't been determined, Clark said, but she's following many leads.

"Town after town is asking us to open there," Clark said. "We can't go everywhere, but we're trying."

Employer of the Year recognized

Buchheit Enterprises was recognized as the Employer of the Year during the Altenthal-Joerns American Legion Post 158 100th birthday party March 21.

President of Buchheit Logistics Ron Gjerstad, vice president of logistics Jeff Buchheit and Jackson store manager Jay Stafford accepted the award on behalf of Buchheit.

Commander of Post 158 Tim Miller stated, "The American Legion wanted to thank Buchheit during the annual birthday party and recognize their contribution to veterans. Throughout the years, Buchheit has offered a military discount program and for their work of delivering wreaths for fallen soldiers with Wreaths Across America. The American Legion is thankful for all the work that Buchheit does!"

Buchheit vice president of logistics Jeff Buchheit, right, accepts the Employer of the Year award from an American Legion member March 21. Submitted

Two Cape businesses relocating

Two new tenants will soon occupy the 1353 N. Mount Auburn Road office complex in Cape Girardeau, according to Tom Kelsey, broker with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, who handled the recent transactions.

Keystone Design Architects LLC and Around the Clock Medical Alarms will both relocate from downtown locations to occupy larger spaces at the multi-tenant office building.

Around the Clock Medical Alarms, owned by Linda Bass, provides a medic alert and related services for seniors and others to stay safe and secure, Kelsey said. The company's emergency medical dispatch 911 trained and certified response specialists assist with any type of emergency, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Keystone Design Architects is owned by Pam Davidson and will relocate from the KFVS12 Tower building on Broadway. Davidson is a licensed architect who specializes in all types of architectural building projects including blueprints, custom home and commercial designs and drafting services for customers in the Southeast Missouri region. Kelsey said the businesses are relocating to enlarged new spaces that are more central to their current and future customers and clients.

Jackson Business After Hours set

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours at 5 p.m. April 9 at 2320 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. This month's sponsor is Alliance Bank.