This is Day Three of the 2019 SEMO District Fair's eight-day run in Arena Park.

When it was established 164 years ago, the primary purpose of the SEMO District Fair was to focus on the region's agricultural economy. Over the years, there's been less emphasis on crops and livestock at the fair, but fair officials say that's changing.

"The fair kind of got away from agriculture education," fair board member Pete Poe told me last week. "We got caught up in bright lights and carnival rides, but we've made a concerted effort the last few years to make sure to add more emphasis on our agriculture roots."

A new addition to the fair this year is the Cow Town Heritage Museum and Petting Corral, a free feature on the south end of the fairgrounds near the livestock tents offering farming exhibits, demonstrations and free shows.

Speaking of crops, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the other day 554 applications had been received by mid-August from parties interested in establishing medical marijuana cultivation facilities in the state. DHSS has also received 1,163 applications for dispensaries, 415 applications for medical marijuana manufacturing facilities, 17 applications for testing operations and 14 medical marijuana transportation facilities.

DHSS plans to release additional application information, including applicant names and potential facility locations, "in the coming weeks."

Ken's Cape Cleaners announced on social media last week its dry-cleaning business will move to a new building at 2591 West Drive just off Independence Street by the end of this month. According to its Facebook page, Ken's location at 1704 Broadway will close at the end of September.

I expect to hear something soon about a new tenant for the former location of The Last Call bar, 632 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The building has reportedly been sold but the new owner has not been made public.

As for other commercial property of interest, there's been no disclosures about the future of the former Ruby Tuesday and O'Charley's properties at the intersection of William Street and Mount Auburn Road, nor has there been any new development regarding a new tenant or tenants for the Sears Grand building on Siemers Drive, which is scheduled to close sometime in October. There has also been no word about when Orscheln Farm & Home and Bargain Hunt will move into the old Kmart building, 11 S. Kingshighway. It was announced earlier this year the two retail operations would occupy the building by sometime this fall, but building renovations have apparently been delayed.

The cause of an early morning fire Friday at the Domino's on East Main Street in Jackson is under investigation. Fire crews from Jackson and Cape Girardeau were called to the scene about 4:40 a.m. and contained the fire to the rear of the Domino's building.

No word on when the business will reopen.

Now on to the rest of this week's Business Notebook ...

Nestle Purina adding jobs, expanding plant

The Nestle Purina plant in Bloomfield, Missouri, which makes Tidy Cats brand cat litter, is undergoing a $115 million expansion.

The company is adding a 110,000-square-foot processing and packaging facility to its Bloomfield operation to meet what it says is a growing demand from cat owners.

The plant has about 340 employees and plans to add another 30 workers by the middle of next year.

Food bank CEO named to Feed America group

Joey Keys

Joey Keys, CEO of the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, has been chosen to participate in a new Feeding America advisory committee to help encourage food bank clients to participate in voter engagement activities.

Keys has several years of experience in voter engagement and political work, having served as the director of elections for Cape Girardeau County.

"Our goal is to make it easier for our clients to register to vote and understand their voices are important on Election Day," Keys said.

Members of the committee, in partnership with Feeding America's national staff, will work to increase subject matter expertise on voter engagement and registration throughout the United States for the 2020 election year. The Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Feeding America will kick off their voter engagement efforts with activities on National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 24.

Perryville hospital adds clinical training program

Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri, recently introduced a new competency training program required for all nursing staff.

Nearly 50 staff members were trained over a two-day period last month to kick off the program's first series of training modules. The mandatory training, coupled with the hospital's annual general compliance training, is augmenting the clinical staff's overall skills and positively impact the hospital's overall quality of care, according to a news release from the hospital.

"The main purpose of implementing competency training is to direct and maintain safe and clinically competent nursing practice," said Carla Barber, the hospital's training program project manager. "These standards are important to our profession because they promote and guide our clinical practice."

Interactive training modules along with customer service and patient-centered simulators are part of the training.