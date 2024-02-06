After a little more than halfway into the 2020 fiscal year, Cape Girardeau's hotel and restaurant tax receipts are running well ahead of last year and are on pace to generate more money than any previous year.

Through the first seven months of FY20, July 2019 to January 2020, the city's hotel tax had generated $501,767.13 and was nearly 9% ahead of FY19, when the tax generated a total of $787,752.54 for the entire year.

Meanwhile, the restaurant tax receipts for the first seven months of the fiscal year stood at $961,874.10, 2.6% ahead of the same period in FY19.

Combined, the hotel and restaurant tax receipts through the first seven months of FY20 had generated $1,463,641.23, 4.7% more than last year's record pace for the same period when the two tax accounts raised just over $2.4 million for all of FY19.

A new location of Offices Unlimited at 900 S. Kingshighway is seen in this undated photo. Courtesy Tom Kelsey, Lorimont Commercial Real Estate

Offices Unlimited in new location

Offices Unlimited recently moved from 2127 William St. in Cape Girardeau to 900 S. Kingshighway, Suite A, near the intersection of South Kingshighway and Southern Expressway.

The company, owned by Sally Legrand and established in September 2001, handles office furniture and supplies and serves customers throughout Southeast Missouri and several adjoining states.

Offices Unlimited occupies about 6,000 square feet of the building formerly occupied by Cape Tractor Trailer Supply for many years. The building, which sits on two acres, is owned by B&T Rentals LLC.

According to Tom Kelsey, commercial broker with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, which handled the Offices Unlimited lease, the remaining 11,000 square feet of the building is being remodeled for an additional tenant he says will be announced in the near future.

GlennView to host True Colors workshop

A True Colors workshop, led by GlennView president and certified True Colors facilitator Tracy Glenn, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. until noon May 8 at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 Deerwood Drive in Jackson.

The "True Colors Keys to Personal Success" program is a model for understanding yourself and others based on your personality temperament and can be applied in a variety of circumstances, from personal relationships to professional success.

As a certified True Colors facilitator, Glenn will lead workshop participants through a variety of activities to determine their specific personalities and corresponding colors. Each participant will receive a 25-page booklet for future reference.

To register for the workshop or for more information, visit www.glennpr.com/public-workshops or call (573) 270-3580.

'BYOB' sessions set for Tuesday

DSW Signs is hosting a series of BYOB (Build Your Online Business) conference sessions Tuesday at the Drury Plaza Conference Center.

The 90-minute program will be offered at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and will cover several topics including:

How to get to, and stay, at the top of Google

The latest trends in online marketing

Creating a marketing plan with traditional media, targeted mobile ads, YouTube, email and more

Conference speakers will include SEO, SEM and reputation management specialist Kent Oglesby, digital marketing specialist Steve Weir and media targeting specialist Crag Diebel.

RSVP at www.connectdsw.com/events.

VA hosts training for caregivers

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A "Caregivers FIRST" training program for caregivers of veterans with physical or cognitive impairments is scheduled for next week at the John J. Pershing Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The training is set for 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. March 19 in the Learning Resource Center (Building 2) at the medical center at 1500 N. Westwood Blvd in Poplar Bluff. The training is free and open to any veteran caregiver. Lunch will be provided.

Participants are asked to register by March 16 by calling Jessi Houchins, (573) 778-4545, or Trish Castillo, (573) 686-4151, ext. 52149.

Registration open for golf scrambles

Registration is underway for the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's 28th annual Golf Classic set for April 24 at Kimbeland Country Club in Jackson. Lunch that day will start at 11 a.m. followed by tee time for the four-person scramble tournament at noon.