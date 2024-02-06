Shelly Lane and Heather Summers are taking their online store, Summers Lane, into a brick-and-mortar location in uptown Jackson -- the former Print Zone at 121 S. High St.

They started their online boutique late last summer, and the response has been great, they said.

They weren't seeking out a physical location, but, Lane said, "This just fell in our lap. The timing was perfect."

Summers added, "Part of why we got excited about the idea was the location. We both love and live in Jackson, and we love this street."

Joining the merchants and entertainment spots to add to uptown's destination draw is "pretty awesome," Summers said.

Wide display windows face the street, and a new sign and awning will evoke a French country feel, Summers said.

They're taking the formerly sheetrocked walls down to the bare brick, and pulling up the tile and subfloor to expose the original hardwood floors.

The drop ceiling was pulled down, and the ceiling will be painted black.

They'll go for a light-industrial feel as a backdrop for the clothing, accessories and shoes.

And they'll add home decor items from the Mustard Seed Boutique at 205 Graham St. in Marble Hill, Missouri.

Mustard Seed Boutique owner Cindi Morris said she's excited about having her wares for sale in uptown, though it means her business model is shifting.

Morris said she'll soon close her shop in Marble Hill, and will focus on her spot in Summers Lane in Jackson.

"I look forward to continuing our retail success," Morris said, adding that Summers Lane has offered items for sale in her shop for some time, and it's been a great relationship.

Summers said in general, they'll try to keep up with trends while also looking to classic items.

"We also want to keep it affordable," Summers said. "Everyone works super hard for their money, and we want to provide cute things people can afford."

"We really want to provide what our audience wants," Lane added.

They plan to open June 1, and will eventually hire an as-yet-undetermined number of workers, Lane said.