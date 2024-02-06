Shelly Lane and Heather Summers are taking their online store, Summers Lane, into a brick-and-mortar location in uptown Jackson -- the former Print Zone at 121 S. High St.
They started their online boutique late last summer, and the response has been great, they said.
They weren't seeking out a physical location, but, Lane said, "This just fell in our lap. The timing was perfect."
Summers added, "Part of why we got excited about the idea was the location. We both love and live in Jackson, and we love this street."
Joining the merchants and entertainment spots to add to uptown's destination draw is "pretty awesome," Summers said.
Wide display windows face the street, and a new sign and awning will evoke a French country feel, Summers said.
They're taking the formerly sheetrocked walls down to the bare brick, and pulling up the tile and subfloor to expose the original hardwood floors.
The drop ceiling was pulled down, and the ceiling will be painted black.
They'll go for a light-industrial feel as a backdrop for the clothing, accessories and shoes.
And they'll add home decor items from the Mustard Seed Boutique at 205 Graham St. in Marble Hill, Missouri.
Mustard Seed Boutique owner Cindi Morris said she's excited about having her wares for sale in uptown, though it means her business model is shifting.
Morris said she'll soon close her shop in Marble Hill, and will focus on her spot in Summers Lane in Jackson.
"I look forward to continuing our retail success," Morris said, adding that Summers Lane has offered items for sale in her shop for some time, and it's been a great relationship.
Summers said in general, they'll try to keep up with trends while also looking to classic items.
"We also want to keep it affordable," Summers said. "Everyone works super hard for their money, and we want to provide cute things people can afford."
"We really want to provide what our audience wants," Lane added.
They plan to open June 1, and will eventually hire an as-yet-undetermined number of workers, Lane said.
Now open at 115 N. Railroad St. in Oran, Missouri, Oran Food Mart's hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
The Indie House at 605 Broadway in Cape Girardeau welcomed its newest pop-up shop last week. High Street Station will offer a selection of merchandise in their small outlet on the first floor of the shop. They'll be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon until 5 p.m. Sundays, and will be closed Mondays. They'll have special hours for First Friday celebrations.
Casey Stuart applied for a license to operate Kenny's Flippin Burgers LLC at 3049 William St., suite 167, in Cape Girardeau. The West Park Mall location will be a second location for the Chaffee, Missouri, restaurant, which serves burgers and fries. No open date was listed.
John Gorey applied for a license to operate Foundation Building Materials, a wholesale retail business specializing in building materials, at 2109 Rust Ave. in Cape Girardeau. The open date listed was Jan. 1.
Saint Francis Medical Center recently announced the promotion of Cathy Tenkhoff, RN, BSN, to manager of patient-care resources.
In her new role, Tenkhoff will be responsible for the leadership and appropriate allocation of staff provided by the staffing office. She will also direct the staffing specialists, shift administrators, bed placement, transfer center and patient transporters, a news release stated.
A graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, Tenkhoff has served Saint Francis continually since 1980 in a variety of positions, including as a nurse in patient care and dialysis, as well as in the training and development department and serving as a shift administrator, according to the release.
SmartStyle, a Regis brand, is now the salon in the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau. Owner Jeremy Verbeck said the company is about delivering high-quality salon service at reasonable prices.
The Walmart location joins several other locations Verbeck's company owns and operates, including locations in Sikeston, Dexter, Desloge and Fenton, Missouri.
Dille Traxel Architecture recently announced the addition of project manager Shawn Huffman to its Poplar Bluff, Missouri, team, according to a company news release. Huffman's background is in construction, architectural design and drafting, computer renderings and 3-D animation, a news release stated, and he owned a successful drafting firm.
Dille Traxel has offices in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.