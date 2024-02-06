Business notebook: Sugar Chic Creamery opens in downtown Cape

Editor's note: This story has been edited to correct the spelling of Jessica Rhodes' last name throughout the story. The Southeast Missourian regrets the error.

Jessica Rhodes dreamed up Sugar Chic Creamery after a monster-truck show.

"We just Googled 'ice cream' and found a little place," she recalled. "And I said, 'I'm going to open one of these.'"

That was in May. She called her older sister, Kim Clark, the next day to share the idea.

"And I actually pitched her another business that morning," Kim said.

An ice cream flight at Sugar Chic Creamery is shown Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"But I said, 'Nah. I've got a better one,'" Rhodes said.

Their ice-cream parlor sits in 137 Main St. in Cape Girardeau, in a shopfront that once housed Latitudes. Rhodes, who also is a nurse at SoutheastHEALTH, said the downtown building was precisely what they were looking for.

"We just knew that the foot traffic was what we were going to need," she said.

The sisters renovated the space in pastels in keeping with their family-focused vision.

The menu includes fresh waffle cones -- occasionally chocolate-dipped -- that are made in-house.