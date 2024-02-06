All sections
BusinessOctober 23, 2017

Business notebook: Sugar Chic Creamery opens in downtown Cape

Jessica Rhodes dreamed up Sugar Chic Creamery after a monster-truck show. "We just Googled 'ice cream' and found a little place," she recalled. "And I said, 'I'm going to open one of these.'" That was in May. She called her older sister, Kim Clark, the next day to share the idea...

Tyler Graef
Jessica Rhoads and her sister, Kim Clark, pose for a photo Saturday at Sugar Chic Creamery in downtown Cape Girardeau. The ice-cream shop opened Oct. 14 and offers a variety of dairy-free and regular ice cream along with their homemade waffle cones.
Jessica Rhoads and her sister, Kim Clark, pose for a photo Saturday at Sugar Chic Creamery in downtown Cape Girardeau. The ice-cream shop opened Oct. 14 and offers a variety of dairy-free and regular ice cream along with their homemade waffle cones.

Editor's note: This story has been edited to correct the spelling of Jessica Rhodes' last name throughout the story. The Southeast Missourian regrets the error.

Jessica Rhodes dreamed up Sugar Chic Creamery after a monster-truck show.

"We just Googled 'ice cream' and found a little place," she recalled. "And I said, 'I'm going to open one of these.'"

That was in May. She called her older sister, Kim Clark, the next day to share the idea.

"And I actually pitched her another business that morning," Kim said.

An ice cream flight at Sugar Chic Creamery is shown Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
An ice cream flight at Sugar Chic Creamery is shown Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau.

"But I said, 'Nah. I've got a better one,'" Rhodes said.

Their ice-cream parlor sits in 137 Main St. in Cape Girardeau, in a shopfront that once housed Latitudes. Rhodes, who also is a nurse at SoutheastHEALTH, said the downtown building was precisely what they were looking for.

"We just knew that the foot traffic was what we were going to need," she said.

The sisters renovated the space in pastels in keeping with their family-focused vision.

The menu includes fresh waffle cones -- occasionally chocolate-dipped -- that are made in-house.

People leave Sugar Chic Creamery on Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
People leave Sugar Chic Creamery on Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
"Our dip cones are just like a Drumstick," Clark said.

Patrons can choose among three sizes of ice cream, from the smallest "smidge" to the largest, "hungry."

The goal is to have 100 flavors that will rotate, they said. Of the 24 flavors on offer at any time, a third are dairy-free.

Once the equipment arrives, Rhodes said, crayons and roll-paper will be available for children to color on in the shop to add to the family atmosphere.

An upstairs loft above the shop will be available for rent for parties, and Sugar Chic also will offer corporate delivery.

Stuart Greaser feeds his daughter, Riley Greaser, at Sugar Chic Creamery on Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Stuart Greaser feeds his daughter, Riley Greaser, at Sugar Chic Creamery on Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau.

They also are in the process of getting what they call a "tricked-out trailer" to take the ice cream to events and festivals.

Clark said the first few days since opening last weekend have seen a warm reception from downtown walkers. The shop offers a 10 percent discount for Southeast Missouri State University students, senior citizens, military members and first responders.

"Our [ice-cream array] flights have been a real hit," she said. "And we're open late [until 11 p.m.] on weekends, until 9 p.m. during the week."

Business licenses

  • Steven R. Obermann applied for a license to operate STAR Ready Mix Inc. at 403 Rambler Drive. The business manufactures and sells ready-mixed concrete.
  • Michael W. Ochs Sr. applied for a license to operate Ashley Homestore in Suite 300 at 3049 William St. at West Park Mall. The store will sell new furniture.
  • Mary Susan Anglin applied for a license to operate A New You Skincare Center at 2131 William St., specializing in facial treatments and microdermabrasion.
  • Ann Rivera purchased Pho8 at 3030 William St. from Su Hill.
  • Great Plains Specialty Finance Inc. applied for a license to operate Check 'N' Go, offering financial services at 97 N. Kingshighway. The business is scheduled to open Dec. 4.
  • Michael Philip Toeniskoetter applied for a license to operate Cannon Care Studios LLC, a videography and social-media consulting company at 338 Broadway.
  • Kassi Elisabeth Knight-Younger applied for a license to operate Heartland Gymnastics at 2603 Gerhardt St. The business offers gymnastics and cheer classes.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

