Business notebook: Sugar Chic Creamery opens in downtown Cape

Jessica Rhodes dreamed up Sugar Chic Creamery after a monster-truck show.
"We just Googled 'ice cream' and found a little place," she recalled. "And I said, 'I'm going to open one of these.'"
That was in May. She called her older sister, Kim Clark, the next day to share the idea.
"And I actually pitched her another business that morning," Kim said.
"But I said, 'Nah. I've got a better one,'" Rhodes said.
Their ice-cream parlor sits in 137 Main St. in Cape Girardeau, in a shopfront that once housed Latitudes. Rhodes, who also is a nurse at SoutheastHEALTH, said the downtown building was precisely what they were looking for.
"We just knew that the foot traffic was what we were going to need," she said.
The sisters renovated the space in pastels in keeping with their family-focused vision.
The menu includes fresh waffle cones -- occasionally chocolate-dipped -- that are made in-house.
"Our dip cones are just like a Drumstick," Clark said.
Patrons can choose among three sizes of ice cream, from the smallest "smidge" to the largest, "hungry."
The goal is to have 100 flavors that will rotate, they said. Of the 24 flavors on offer at any time, a third are dairy-free.
Once the equipment arrives, Rhodes said, crayons and roll-paper will be available for children to color on in the shop to add to the family atmosphere.
An upstairs loft above the shop will be available for rent for parties, and Sugar Chic also will offer corporate delivery.
They also are in the process of getting what they call a "tricked-out trailer" to take the ice cream to events and festivals.
Clark said the first few days since opening last weekend have seen a warm reception from downtown walkers. The shop offers a 10 percent discount for Southeast Missouri State University students, senior citizens, military members and first responders.
"Our [ice-cream array] flights have been a real hit," she said. "And we're open late [until 11 p.m.] on weekends, until 9 p.m. during the week."
